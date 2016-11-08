Govt’s PR not weak …media just needs to do more – Granger

President David Granger has refused to acknowledge the weakness of the team responsible for Government public relations. Instead, the national leader said that the media can do much more to promote the interest of the government.

Granger’s comments were aired on the latest edition of The Public Interest at which Kaieteur News had a representative.

On that programme, the President was pointed to the fact that the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) opposition is at the top of its public relations game and is, in some cases, making much ado about nothing.

Specifically highlighted was the fact that the PPP/C made a big deal of the fact that Cabinet is meeting at Guyana Defence Force Headquarters while rehabilitative works are being carried out at the Ministry of the Presidency. If the government had told the public about this before, it would have weakened the PPP’s chances to make it an issue of public debate.

Granger responded that he does not see the fault in his government’s public relations. He said, “I do not regard it as a fault of the government. It is not that we are quiet and soft spoken, the evidence is quite visible in every area; it is a matter for the media to make use of the information being provided.”

The President then said that his administration made provisions for and allowed the holding of Local Government Election after two decades. “That is a significant change. The fact that we have three new towns for the first time in four decades that is significant too. Here you have people who are actually questioning the municipalities; people who are going out dealing with local issues. You can see the change.”

He continued, “There are changes taking place at every level. But we must bear in mind that there are some serious impediments. One of the biggest problems we have is GuySuCo…we are really haemorrhaging in terms of what we inherited with regards to GuySuCo, in terms of the unpaid court judgments inherited from the previous administration.”

Granger said that his government has “done a lot with a little. Are we selling that story? The media must choose.”

The President said that for the first half of the year, his government has compiled a list of releases provided to “a particular newspaper which they did not carry any.”

Granger said that the newspaper offered an explanation to the effect that it is not its policy to carry releases. He said that nevertheless, “They can carry releases about Trump or Clinton.”

Granger said that it is a campaign to diminish the positive achievements of his government and emphasize what is negative, “we are aware of that, but we will keep on keeping on.”