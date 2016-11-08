GOCC of England ends Guyana tour

Lose to GCC Masters at Bourda on Sunday

In a well organised game in heat that was much hotter when the players were in

their prime, GCC Masters made easy work of the Guyana overseas Cricket Club (GOCC) of England in the visitor’s final game on their tour of Guyana on Sunday at the historic Bourda.

The hosts, led by an undefeated 54 with six fours and a six from 64 balls by former Demerara U-19 Keeper Gregory Gaspar and a cultured unbeaten 29-ball 26 with four boundaries from ex-Guyana First-Class left-hander Azeemul Haniff, reached 117-from 20 overs replying to the 113 all out in 22.2 overs.

Junior Chin took 3-3 including a hat-trick and was supported by Peter Persaud who took 3-39 with his leg-breaks on a track with offered unpredictable bounce and a bone dry outfield.

At a venue which hosted 32 Tests including the first ever win for the West Indies and where the stands were in a dilapidated condition due to a lack of funds and maintenance, the English based unit opted to bat in the 30-over encounter.

Joey Burke was dropped at cover in the second over off spinner Sean Devers who got the new ball to turn a long way but lacked control and bowled too short on the slow surface.

However, Burke (6) had his middle stump rocked by medium pacer Mark Ferrier who beat the

outside several times with out-swingers.

The atmosphere in the packed GCC Pavilion was filled with fun and frolic while on the field most of player’s minds said yes but their bodies said ‘no way’ and Umpire Ashook Brijcoomar was as strict as a school teacher in officiating in a Test match.

Persaud was swept for three consecutive fours by Marcie Sukhai, but soon found his groove and got the ball to bounce and turn and in tandem with Haniff’s off-spin kept the batsmen in check.

Open Devon Lord, one of the young guns in the side was getting into his stride before his 30-ball 14 ended when he pulled a short ball from Persaud and spooned at catch to short mid-wicket. His sedate innings included an all-run four off Devers to Rigby at long-off.

Saeed Gopie (16) and Sukhai played a few big shots and the UK team lost their last four wickets in five balls as Skipper, ex-Guyana youth player Richard Jodah trapped the last man LBW with his second ball after Chin’s hat-trick off the last three balls of the previous over.

When GCC Masters began their run-chase they started inauspiciously, former First-Class Keeper Shiek Mohamed (6) was bowled by Isaac Chung before Haniff joined Gaspar in an 82-run partnership.

Gaspar rolled back the years with an array of pleasant shots and reached his 50 with the game’s only six, while Haniff, who has fond memories of Bourda, finished the game with a pulled boundary after Gaspar had retired on reaching 50.

Haniff, who scored his only First-Class ton (235), shared in triple century opening stand with Sewnarine Chattergoon (143) against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the 2002 Regional season. Dexter McKenzie (1*) was with Haniff when victory was achieved on Sunday.

At the presentation Ceremony, GOCC handed out medals to members of both teams along with the Umpires and GCC Club Captain Graham Ali.

In a brilliant gesture, former Judge Rabi Sukul said the team was well received and is planning to return next year. The visitors presented Medals to the two Barmen at GCC (Shamlall & Jai) and the curator (Froggy).

The team returns to England on Thursday after winning three of their five matches on their trip to their homeland.