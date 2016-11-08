GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Soesdyke cage CV Jaguars; Grove beat KK Warriors; Agricola by WO from Diamond

When competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra

Association Under-17 League continued on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield, Grove East Bank Demerara, Soesdyke Falcons led by a hat-trick from Kelsey Benjamin mauled Circuit Ville Jaguars of Yarrowkabra 10-1 in the feature match.

The main supporting match saw the home team maintaining their unbeaten record with a 4-1 triumph over Kuru Kururu Warriors, while Agricola gained full points without breaking a sweat since their opponent, Diamond United, failed to show up for the match.

Soesdyke’s huge win was crafted by the likes of Kelsey Benjamin who netted a hat-trick with able support from the lethal Khan Brothers, Captain Tyrone and Tyrell. Benjamin, one of the skillful and talented young footballers showed his class by scoring in the 16th, 78th and 79th minutes.

Equally commanding in their play were the Khan brothers, Tyrell netting in the 11th and 44th, while Tyrone blasted the nets in the 23rd and 58th minute as Circuit Ville Jaguars couldn’t find a way of matching their opponents.

Closing out the scoring for Soesdyke were Lerone Prince in the 54th minute, Nickolas Billison in the 75th and an own goal. Circuit Ville Jaguars got their consolation strike from Melon Joseph in the 70th minute.

Grove again dominated another East Bank opponent, brushing aside the challenge of the Warriors 4-1, thanks to goals from their Captain Kevin Padmore in the 29th minute, Rasheed Evans in the 60th, Jamasi Benjamin on 77 minutes and Threvon Pluck two minutes to full time.

KK Warriors were able to pull one back through the efforts of Jonathan Bailey in the 30th minute which actually tied the match at 1-1 but never threatened after as Grove ran riot.

Three more matches would be contested on Saturday at the same venue.