Latest update November 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power Nat. U-17 League…Soesdyke cage CV Jaguars; Grove beat KK Warriors; Agricola by WO from Diamond

Nov 08, 2016 Sports 0

When competition in the GFF/NAMILCO Thunderbolt Flour Power National Intra

This Grove Hi Tech player #8 is in control in their match against Kuru Kururu Warriors.

This Grove Hi Tech player #8 is in control in their match against Kuru Kururu Warriors.

Association Under-17 League continued on Saturday last at the Grove Playfield, Grove East Bank Demerara, Soesdyke Falcons led by a hat-trick from Kelsey Benjamin mauled Circuit Ville Jaguars of Yarrowkabra 10-1 in the feature match.
The main supporting match saw the home team maintaining their unbeaten record with a 4-1 triumph over Kuru Kururu Warriors, while Agricola gained full points without breaking a sweat since their opponent, Diamond United, failed to show up for the match.
Soesdyke’s huge win was crafted by the likes of Kelsey Benjamin who netted a hat-trick with able support from the lethal Khan Brothers, Captain Tyrone and Tyrell. Benjamin, one of the skillful and talented young footballers showed his class by scoring in the 16th, 78th and 79th minutes.
Equally commanding in their play were the Khan brothers, Tyrell netting in the 11th and 44th, while Tyrone blasted the nets in the 23rd and 58th minute as Circuit Ville Jaguars couldn’t find a way of matching their opponents.
Closing out the scoring for Soesdyke were Lerone Prince in the 54th minute, Nickolas Billison in the 75th and an own goal. Circuit Ville Jaguars got their consolation strike from Melon Joseph in the 70th minute.

Kelsey Benjamin (3rd left) starts to celebrate after scoring his first goal against CV Jaguars.

Kelsey Benjamin (3rd left) starts to celebrate after scoring his first goal against CV Jaguars.

Grove again dominated another East Bank opponent, brushing aside the challenge of the Warriors 4-1, thanks to goals from their Captain Kevin Padmore in the 29th minute, Rasheed Evans in the 60th, Jamasi Benjamin on 77 minutes and Threvon Pluck two minutes to full time.
KK Warriors were able to pull one back through the efforts of Jonathan Bailey in the 30th minute which actually tied the match at 1-1 but never threatened after as Grove ran riot.
Three more matches would be contested on Saturday at the same venue.

More in this category

Sports

GTT National Indoor Championships…Defending champs Pepsi Hikers, Pizza Hut GCC retain titles

GTT National Indoor Championships…Defending champs Pepsi...

Nov 08, 2016

-Old Fort, GCC Vintage also in winners’ row The Pepsi Hikers entertained the crowd on the final night of the GTT National Indoor Championships with a master class of hockey ending with an 8-1...
Read More
Speed Boat crowned Guyana Softball Cup Open champs, Floodlight take Masters title

Speed Boat crowned Guyana Softball Cup Open...

Nov 08, 2016

Flying Ace CC Track Attack 2016 fixed for Sunday 13th November at Rose Hall CC

Flying Ace CC Track Attack 2016 fixed for Sunday...

Nov 08, 2016

Guyana Chess Federation Senior National Qualifiers…Young brigade demonstrates early offensive in aggressive start to activities

Guyana Chess Federation Senior National...

Nov 08, 2016

GCB/MOE National Secondary School cricket …Mahaicony battle Mahaica/Bygeval in East Coast final today

GCB/MOE National Secondary School cricket...

Nov 08, 2016

GCB/St. John host first aid programme for coaches

GCB/St. John host first aid programme for coaches

Nov 08, 2016

Rockaway All stars beat Hyde Park by eight wickets

Rockaway All stars beat Hyde Park by eight

Nov 08, 2016

Features/Columnists

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch