GCB/St. John host first aid programme for coaches

The Guyana Cricket Board in collaboration with St. John hosted a first aid programme

for several coaches on Sunday at Cowan Street. The clinic was facilitated by Fayon Jordan and was attended by Esaun Crandon, Rayon Griffith, Clive Grimmond, Winston Smith, Latchman Yadram and Zaheer Mohamed among others.

The first aid is a requirement for all coaches and another such programme will be held on Thursday.

In an invited comment national coach Crandon welcomed the initiative and said it very important aspect of cricket coaching. “It’s not just going out there and bat and bowl, but it is important we know how to deal with certain situations. We have gained a lot of knowledge from the sessions and will share it with others,” he posited, adding that the coaches are now more comfortable when working with the youths.