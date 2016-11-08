GCB/MOE National Secondary School cricket …Mahaicony battle Mahaica/Bygeval in East Coast final today

Mahaicony Secondary School and Mahaica Bygeval Secondary School will clash in today’s East Coast zone final of the GCB/MOE National Secondary School 30-overs Cricket tournament at the Fairfield ground from 11:00hrs after winning their respective semi-final games.

At Fairfield on Friday last Mahaica Bygeval Secondary beat Lancaster Secondary by 11 runs after making 97 from 20 overs and bowling out Lancaster for 86 in 17.1 overs.

Lakeram Ramkisoon top scored with 41 and extras contributing 23 as Paul Bennett (4-25) and Newland Adams had 3-32 for Lancaster.

Prince English hit three fours and a six in a quick-fire 24 and although Mahaica conceded 24 extras Lancaster still fell short as Suddesh David (4-5) and Seekumar Baichu (4-20) did the damage.

And at the same venue yesterday, Mahaicony hammered Novar Secondary by 123 runs after reaching 150 in 27.1 overs before blowing away Novar for 27 in 9.1 overs.

Wendell Fordice (25), Rondell Daniels (22) and Jonathon Fraser (20) did the bulk of the scoring for Mahaicony as Andrew Williams took 3-17. Mohamed Shaw (4-12) and Daniels (3-12) did the damage with the ball for the winners.