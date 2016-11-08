Latest update November 8th, 2016 12:55 AM

Flying Ace CC Track Attack 2016 fixed for Sunday 13th November at Rose Hall CC

Nov 08, 2016 Sports

The 2016 Track Attack cycling event organising by the Flying Ace Cycling Club (FACC) of Berbice will be held this Sunday, November 13 at the Rose Hall Community Center Ground, East Canje.
The FACC, which is one of the leading cycling clubs in the country, continues to organise activities throughout the year that benefits not only its members, but other athletes as well.
There will be a number of cycling events of various distances for all categories, class and age of riders. Apart from cycling there will also be flat races and a number of novelty events on the day. There will be events for Open riders, juniors, juveniles, BMX, veterans, school boys, starters, females and school girls including the 5000, the 3000 and 1500meters events.
There will also be flat races of various, categories, distances and age groups including the much anticipated 100M and 200M events.
Cyclists and athletes from all over Berbice including New Amsterdam, Canje, West Berbice and Corentyne are expected to trek to the venue to be a part of the day’s activities.
All the top cyclist of the club and a few others from the Berbice area are expected to take part in the day’s action.
The day’s event is expected to ride off at 10:00 hrs.
A number of businesses have contributed towards the staging of the event.
Coach of the club Randolph Roberts said that Sunday’s event is expected to bring out the best athletes in Berbice. (Samuel Whyte)

