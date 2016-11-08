Berbice joiner beaten, robbed

Mohamed Azad Boodram, called “Haribold” 56, a joiner and father of three of No 19, East Coast Berbice was on Sunday brutally attacked and robbed by three men, one of whom he knew. This occurred around 14:30 hrs.

He was badly beaten about his body with a cutlass and relieved of the money he had.

Boodram identified the mastermind as someone of mixed ancestry with whom he has been acquainted for about two year and had spoken to a few minutes earlier. The man’s parents also bought furniture from him in the past.

According to Boodram he would deliver furniture on a ‘hold over’ basis. Persons would subsequently deliver money to his home or he would go around and make collections on weekends.

He left home around 12:30 hrs to make some collections and was in the Fyrish area when he encountered the mastermind on the road. They had a conversation and he left to go into the village to collect money from debtors.

Whilst in the village he saw the same suspect and two other guys sitting on a stall. One had a cutlass. He did not pay them much mind since he knew the mastermind. He subsequently stopped to buy a snow cone from a vendor when he felt a hand in his pocket. He held on to the hand and upon looking around he noticed it was the same suspect.

Thinking it was a joke, he asking the man if he needs a ‘small piece’. With that the man began broadsiding him. He was struck several times about his body including his head, back and belly.

He was then relieved of the $35,000 he had collected so far as the culprits made good their escape.

Boodram collapsed and was subsequently assisted by a resident to the Albion Police Station where a report was made. The police subsequently arrived and scoured the area, but the suspects had disappeared.

Boodram, who also cultivates a cash crop farm behind his home, saw his entire three acres of cultivation completely destroyed by fire. The man, who has been planting and cultivating the area for over 10 years, grew permanent crops that included oranges, tangerines, limes, lemons, guavas and sugar apples. He had over 500 bearing trees.

That fire had emanated from the rice field behind the farm owned by one Ravi of No19 Village. Boodram had made a report to the relevant authorities including the police, fire service and the Ministry of Agriculture, but got no help.

Again this year his entire crop was burnt by the said perpetrator and nothing is being done.

Boodram, who lost a son in 1994 in a road accident on the No19 Public Road due to the careless use of the road by a recalcitrant driver, said he received nothing from that incident.

The man plans to contact the Commissioner of Police with his plight.