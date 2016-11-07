Whatley is Mr. New Jersey State Open Bodybuilding 2016 Champion

Earns Overall and Masters Pro Cards

Fresh from winning gold in the Masters Over-40 class and silver in the Middleweight division at the 44th Central American and Caribbean Body Building and Fitness Federation Championships which took place in the Dominican Republic, last month, USA based Guyanese Bruce Whatley has continued to fly the Golden Arrowhead with pride.

On Saturday night last in his adopted homeland of the USA, Whatley flexed his way to become Mr. NGA New Jersey State Champion 2016 in a dominant display, dedicating the win to his late mother who passed away exactly one year ago.

Speaking with Kaieteur Sport, Whatley, who won gold medals in the Masters 35-45 category; Masters Overall which earned him a Pro Card as well as gold in the Light Heavyweight Open Category which also earned him another Pro Card, said that it was two days before last year’s competition where he won a gold and silver medals that his mom, Eunice Whatley (a teacher for 43 years) suddenly passed away in Guyana.

“Her death was a real shocker to me but I still competed because I knew it was what she would have wanted me to do then. This year coming back here was a bit emotional on her first death anniversary but it was very rewarding as I made a clean sweep, so I am dedicating this to her as she was a real champion.”

Whatley informed that he would now be taking a well deserved rest for the remainder of the year and his main focus next year would be to win the overall Mr. CAC title for Guyana.

He was narrowly beaten to gold medal in the Middleweight division at this year’s CAC by Gomez Ramos of Honduras who also narrowly won the Mr. CAC title form Mr. Guyana Kerwyn Clarke in the Overall contest. (Franklin Wilson)