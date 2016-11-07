Special Miracles Ministries Church marks 21 years

The leadership and members of Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Church,(SMMRC) rolled out the red carpet to welcome guests and visitors as the assembly hosted the grand 21st anniversary celebration at their Lot 203 Freeman Street, East La Penitence location, on Sunday.

The event was characterized by steel pan music, and much dancing and singing as the congregation praised God for his faithfulness over the past year. The programme also featured members and guests who showcased their talent in song, music, and dance.

Guest speakers included Bishops Henry Browne, Bishop Terrence Esseboom and Bishop Nathaniel Lamaison, who commented on the excellence of the sanctuary and brought greetings of best wishes to the leadership and congregation of the church. Alluding to the décor and ambience of the sanctuary, one speaker noted that the Church truly lives up to the name “Royalty Centre.”

Founder and Leader of Special Miracles Ministries, Archbishop Wingrove David Babb, who hosted the thanksgiving service under the theme “Rebuilding and Rewarding,” spoke of his vision to bring development to the East La penitence community through the Church’s various outreach projects.

During his message titled “God Will Give You That Which Is Priceless,” Archbishop Babb reiterated his belief that God honours those who labour in household of faith because God honours faith.”

He said the concept is in keeping with the theme of this year’s celebration.

Babb said that the church, which was established some two years ago, has embarked on several projects to assist residents of East La Penitence.

“I grew up in this area and charity begins at home. So, one of the first things we did as a church, after we moved to East La Pentience was purchase street lights and have them installed that the street would be a bit more secure for persons to walk at nights.”

He said that the church is seeking to do much more for the neighbourhood and other communities in which it has established outreaches.

“There is a lot more to be done and we (the church) are stepping up to the challenge. It is part our vision to have a place for young people. We want to establish a youth centre, play area and a swimming pool for the community, “he said, adding that the door is open to those, who wish to join SMMRC in its efforts.”

“The doors are open to people from all walks of life to come and share their talents, gifts and support wherever you feel called to serve, as the Royalty Centre seeks to fulfill God’s mandate in the earth.

He emphasized that the name “Royalty Centre,” is in keeping with the vision of the Ministry and should therefore not serve to intimidate persons from fellowshipping with the church.

“It is our only goal to equip men and women to fulfill their Kingdom assignment on the earth. We cater to people from all walks of life, different cultural or ethnic backgrounds.”

”However, God is a God of excellence, therefore we seek to imitate our Creator and walk in excellence, while teaching others to do the same,” he stressed.

In extending the invitation to the gathering, Archbishop Babb noted that he can be followed via his weekly televised programme which airs on Channel 9 at 6:30 am or he can be contacted via his Facebook page.

Special Miracles Ministry is a Pentecostal movement, which started in 1994 under the leadership of Archbishop Babb and a few brethren. The church has since expanded to the communities of East La Penitence, Alexander Village, Georgetown and Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara.

The Ministry currently functions under the leadership of Archbishop Babb and his wife, Bishop Amy Kumarie Babb.

Last year the Church was artistically rebranded Special Miracles Ministries Royalty Centre Church, which Archbishop Babb says speaks volumes to his ministry and the mission the church is seeking to accomplish in the nation.