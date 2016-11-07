Put the GuySuCo billions into other places

How much longer will Guyana be forced to be the economic lifeline for the depleted Guyana Sugar Corporation? How much longer will the government be expected to pump billions of dollars into a loss-making industry that is also ill-equipped to contend with cheap sugar producers outside of Guyana?

The discussion on what must be done with the sugar industry is becoming pretentious since it is clear that GuySuCo is sucking heavily from the country’s treasury. It was analysed that almost $40billion will be needed in the next two years to just keep GuySuCo afloat, while the company is in some $80billion debt.

What about the rest of the country? Workers and their families will be affected by the obvious changes needed at GuySuCo, but change is never easy so the PPP preferred to pump money into this failing industry to keep their support base happy.

It even worked out better for the party since it was better to keep their supporters in the fields and draw them out when it is voting time. It is time to hand the billions of dollars being pumped into GuySuCo to the regions so they can really become independent and create jobs for their citizens.

It beats me why any genuine government would prefer to cause the country to suffer because one sector refuses to let go of a colonial job which once broke the backs of all our ancestors and now sucks life from our country. President David Granger spoke of independent regions, their own flags and emblems.

Where is the emphasis on this idea? Having independent regions is a marvelous idea, not only will the regions be responsible for their own welfare but they will eventually generate their own money and develop unique personalities.

Special emphasis should be placed on the capital. The Garden City is a must for any visitor, our largest wharfs, shopping and business centres, and a large portion of citizens reside here. Linden Town, New Amsterdam, and Bartica are among several locations that can use some of that money that is going to GuySuCo. Farming regions and other cottage industries need assistance. What about the ‘bread basket of the Caribbean’ idea? When will serious money be pumped into the communities like it is being pumped into GuySuCo?

Akeem Bennons