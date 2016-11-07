Property owners will have to foot bill when MCC cleans un-attended lots

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown have embarked on another cleaning campaign. This time, the focus will be on the many un-attended empty lots in the Central Business District of the City.

Debra Lewis, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at City Hall, said some lots are unfenced and have become havens for criminal activity or garbage dumping. She added that there are also those properties that are over-run with weeds and long grass.

When asked where the money would come from, Lewis said that the cost incurred by the Council to clear those lots would be added to the property rates of the land owners.

Lewis added that this uncaring act demonstrated by some citizens can compromise the health and wellbeing of others. The official said citizens must be cognizant that yards with overgrowth provide the ideal place for adult mosquitoes to hide and the improper disposal of refuse promotes the breeding of rodents.

The number of un-attended lots, Lewis said, prompted the Mayor and City Council (MCC) to begin a programme to clean and clear unkempt properties.

The official said the Council recently cleared three such lots located in Stabroek and Castello Housing Scheme.

Lewis disclosed that the Council has observed that some property owners have migrated and their lands and buildings are left un-attended. She added that the Council is calling on overseas based Guyanese who have properties in the City to put systems in place to ensure that their properties are properly maintained.