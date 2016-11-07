Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Property owners will have to foot bill when MCC cleans un-attended lots

Nov 07, 2016 News 0

The Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown have embarked on another cleaning campaign. This time, the focus will be on the many un-attended empty lots in the Central Business District of the City.
Debra Lewis, Public Relations Officer (PRO) at City Hall, said some lots are unfenced and have become havens for criminal activity or garbage dumping. She added that there are also those properties that are over-run with weeds and long grass.
When asked where the money would come from, Lewis said that the cost incurred by the Council to clear those lots would be added to the property rates of the land owners.

City Hall staff cleaning the empty lot just aback of Georgetown Magistrate’s Court

City Hall staff cleaning the empty lot just aback of Georgetown Magistrates’ Court

Lewis added that this uncaring act demonstrated by some citizens can compromise the health and wellbeing of others. The official said citizens must be cognizant that yards with overgrowth provide the ideal place for adult mosquitoes to hide and the improper disposal of refuse promotes the breeding of rodents.
The number of un-attended lots, Lewis said, prompted the Mayor and City Council (MCC) to begin a programme to clean and clear unkempt properties.
The official said the Council recently cleared three such lots located in Stabroek and Castello Housing Scheme.
Lewis disclosed that the Council has observed that some property owners have migrated and their lands and buildings are left un-attended. She added that the Council is calling on overseas based Guyanese who have properties in the City to put systems in place to ensure that their properties are properly maintained.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole...

Nov 06, 2016

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Masters Football ends one-all

Masters Football ends one-all

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch