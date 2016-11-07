National Congress for Women raises funds for Region 1 children

The National Congress of Women (NCW), the women’s arm of the People’s National Congress Reform, hosted a tea party and fashion show on Saturday at Castellani House, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. The objective was to raise funds to bring Christmas cheer to the children of Region One, Barima Waini. First Lady, Sandra Granger was the patron for the event. Minister of Social Protection and the First Chairperson for the NCW, Volda Lawrence chaired the event.

The fashion show featured local Guyanese fashion designers namely, Pat Coates, Sonia Noel, Olympia Small Sonaram, Vashti Harlequin, Andrea Braithwaite and Jason Shurland. Local models wore locally designed fashion outfits, for a casual evening, the workplace and even the beach. Also locally made shoes, handbags and clutch purses with local materials were on display at the event.

Among the attendees was the Public Procurement Commission member, Carol Corbin, Chairman for Region 4, Demerara Mahaica, Genevieve Allen and members of the NCW. The Vice Chairman of the NCW, Carol-Smith Joseph stated that the event was a good one for socializing and showcasing our local talent in the fashion industry.