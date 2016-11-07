Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

National Congress for Women raises funds for Region 1 children

Nov 07, 2016 News 0

The National Congress of Women (NCW), the women’s arm of the People’s National Congress Reform, hosted a tea party and fashion show on Saturday at Castellani House, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. The objective was to raise funds to bring Christmas cheer to the children of Region One, Barima Waini. First Lady, Sandra Granger was the patron for the event. Minister of Social Protection and the First Chairperson for the NCW, Volda Lawrence chaired the event.

Models display locally made outfits, footwear and clutch purses.

Models display locally made outfits, footwear and clutch purses.

First Lady Sandra Granger chats with fashion designer Pat Coates.

First Lady Sandra Granger chats with fashion designer Pat Coates.

The fashion show featured local Guyanese fashion designers namely, Pat Coates, Sonia Noel, Olympia Small Sonaram, Vashti Harlequin, Andrea Braithwaite and Jason Shurland. Local models wore locally designed fashion outfits, for a casual evening, the workplace and even the beach. Also locally made shoes, handbags and clutch purses with local materials were on display at the event.
Among the attendees was the Public Procurement Commission member, Carol Corbin, Chairman for Region 4, Demerara Mahaica, Genevieve Allen and members of the NCW. The Vice Chairman of the NCW, Carol-Smith Joseph stated that the event was a good one for socializing and showcasing our local talent in the fashion industry.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole...

Nov 06, 2016

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Masters Football ends one-all

Masters Football ends one-all

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch