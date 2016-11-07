National Congress for Women raises funds for Region 1 children

Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
The National Congress of Women (NCW), the women’s arm of the People’s National Congress Reform, hosted a tea party and fashion show on Saturday at Castellani House, Vlissengen Road, Georgetown. The objective was to raise funds to bring Christmas cheer to the children of Region One, Barima Waini. First Lady, Sandra Granger was the patron for the event. Minister of Social Protection and the First Chairperson for the NCW, Volda Lawrence chaired the event.
The fashion show featured local Guyanese fashion designers namely, Pat Coates, Sonia Noel, Olympia Small Sonaram, Vashti Harlequin, Andrea Braithwaite and Jason Shurland. Local models wore locally designed fashion outfits, for a casual evening, the workplace and even the beach. Also locally made shoes, handbags and clutch purses with local materials were on display at the event.
Among the attendees was the Public Procurement Commission member, Carol Corbin, Chairman for Region 4, Demerara Mahaica, Genevieve Allen and members of the NCW. The Vice Chairman of the NCW, Carol-Smith Joseph stated that the event was a good one for socializing and showcasing our local talent in the fashion industry.
Nov 06, 2016Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
In 2012, we were heading back to Georgetown from Region 6. It was nighttime and we stopped at a restaurant to eat. At... more
Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more