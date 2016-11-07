Nandlall, Opposition walkout during heated debate over President’s speech

By: Kiana Wilburg

The debate over President David Granger’s recent address to the Parliament was so controversial that it led to an intense exchange between Parliamentarians as well as another walkout by the political opposition.

This was sparked at the time when Opposition Member, Anil Nandlall made his contribution to the debate on Friday.

Nandlall was heavily critical of the President’s speech as well as his steady appearance in the Parliament.

So contentious was his input that he was asked by House Speaker, Dr. Barton Scotland to withdraw quite a few of his statements. And he did; except in one instance.

His most upsetting statements for the Government’s side of the House were in relation to the President’s reference to the judgments and debt that the coalition administration inherited from the former regime.

Nandlall said that the state will always attract liability.

The former Attorney General then spoke specifically about the controversial BK settlement.

He sought to make it clear that the BK judgment was one debt that the government did not inherit. He said that the nation subsequently learnt that BK International sent a letter which led to a settlement under the coalition administration.

“They came to a settlement over the most potent legal letter ever written,” Nandlall told the House.

Attorney General, Basil Williams rose on a point of order by that time. He insisted that Nandlall was misrepresenting the facts of the matter. He said that Nandlall’s contentions that no judgment was ever granted in the case against the former regime and that government came to a settlement with BK on a mere threatening letter are erroneous. He then asked Nandlall to withdraw the statements.

The Opposition Member insisted however that the information about the letter being sent was what he got from the daily newspaper. His colleague, Opposition Chief Whip, Gail Teixeira also stated that the comments regarding the letter were actually revealed by the Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan in the National Assembly.

Bulkan however took offense to the statements attributed to him and called for Nandlall to withdraw his comments.

To Bulkan and Williams, Nandlall responded, “So all yall playing stupid now?”

The politician insisted that he can produce the newspaper he is referring to and as such would not withdraw his statements.

Nandlall said that he repeated those statements several times and it was never refuted. The House Speaker however maintained that unless he could substantiate it, he would have to retract his comments

In another attempt to prove his case, Nandlall asked for one hour of leave to go home and bring the newspaper before the House. The House Speaker however told him that when he comes to the National Assembly he must come prepared.

Nandlall said, “I don’t expect to be asked to prove things that are established.”

Hoping to bring the matter to a close and move on Dr. Scotland told the Opposition Parliamentarian, “Withdraw or take your seat.” Nandlall opted to do the latter.

Dr. Scotland subsequently told Nandlall that he was out of order and would not participate in the rest of the proceedings.

But Nandlall did not leave it there. He sharply retorted, “I don’t intend to”

The Speaker then asked, “Then you will leave?”

Nandlall said, “I am packing.” His colleagues did the same. But there was no quiet walkout. Opposition and Government Parliamentarians descended into an exchange of insults.

The Speaker even warned that the Opposition with its behaviour was bordering on contempt. But some still continued with their unsavoury comments.

Teixeira went on record before leaving the House to state that her members had no time to prepare for the debate on the President’s speech. She said, “…When a motion is thrown at us without proper notice this is what happens.”

Nandlall on his facebook page said that he felt that he was muzzled and then evicted from the National Assembly.

He said, “The Speaker committed a travesty. There is not even an effort to conceal the bias anymore.”

Nandlall attached a link to the Kaieteur News article to which he made reference during the debate, with the comment, “Does the Speaker not owe me an apology? Dictatorship is back!”

For months, several Government officials sought to defend the US$5.7M out-of-court settlement with BK International, claiming that had the government decided to challenge any suit, then it would have risked losing double the amount.

The Government officials also suggested that BK International’s initial claim of US$10M was made before the courts, hence the haste to hammer out the deal and pay the contractor off as quickly as possible.

Relentlessly, this newspaper tried to get a hold of documents to that effect, but all efforts proved futile. Court officials said that no such records existed. Attorney General Basil Williams refused to cooperate with the newspaper, and the owner of the company, Brian Tiwarie, made numerous promises to provide the mystery document, but failed to do so.

However, Minister of Communities, Ronald Bulkan in an interview explained that indeed the court said that BK International should be compensated after its contract for the management of the Haags Bosch was arbitrarily terminated.

Bulkan said that the company however never moved to the court for compensation. He revealed that by way of letter, BK made a claim for over US$10M to the government.

According to Finance Minister, Winston Jordan, the US$5.7m settlement was hammered out since last year. He said it was agreed that BK International would receive the payments for the US$5.7M settlement in three tranches; two this year and the other which will be part of the 2017 budget.

Jordan said the first tranche of $350M was already part of the 2016 budget which was passed last February. He said it was paid over to BK in keeping with the agreement. The second part of $500M would be paid in the second quarter of the year.