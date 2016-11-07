Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Murder accused stabs prison orderly over woman

Nov 07, 2016

Murder accused Calvin Bailey was placed in isolation in the Georgetown Prison at around 09.00 hrs yesterday after he stabbed another inmate.
The victim, identified as Dwain King, 30, was stabbed twice with an improvised weapon during a clash with Bailey in a section of the prison known as the “New Wing Division.”
He was treated and was later released from hospital, since the injuries were not considered to be life threatening.
Prison sources said that Bailey had alleged that King, a prison orderly convicted for narcotics, had been in contact with Bailey’s girlfriend.
The Lindener was charged in April, 2007, for murdering his 18-month-old son, Shaquan Nero, during an altercation with the child’s mother, Bernadette Nero.
He was freed last March after three hung jury trials. However, he is at present awaiting trial on another murder charge.
Bailey has repeatedly clashed with prison warders and other inmates during his incarceration. In May, 2014, Bailey sustained injuries when he set a mattress on fire and allegedly attacked a prison officer.

