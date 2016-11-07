Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Nov 07, 2016 Sports 0

Dear Editor,
In response to Mr Edwin Seeraj’s letter on my view of his comments on the naming of the Stands at Providence, I don’t read what Mr Seeraj writes on cricket unless it’s a historical article.
I did not read his Sunday column which he assumed that I did. I heard him say on TV that since the names of those I suggested never played at Providence this disqualifies them from having their names on the stands.
Mr Seeraj is entitled to his views just as I am entitled to mine. As I mentioned, Cliff Anderson never fought at the Sports Hall which is named after him nor did Sir Vivian Richards play at the Stadium in Antigua which is named after him.
Sean Devers 

More in this category

Sports

Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Nov 07, 2016

Dear Editor, In response to Mr Edwin Seeraj’s letter on my view of his comments on the naming of the Stands at Providence, I don’t read what Mr Seeraj writes on cricket unless it’s a historical...
Read More
Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud,...

Nov 06, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch