Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Dear Editor,

In response to Mr Edwin Seeraj’s letter on my view of his comments on the naming of the Stands at Providence, I don’t read what Mr Seeraj writes on cricket unless it’s a historical article.

I did not read his Sunday column which he assumed that I did. I heard him say on TV that since the names of those I suggested never played at Providence this disqualifies them from having their names on the stands.

Mr Seeraj is entitled to his views just as I am entitled to mine. As I mentioned, Cliff Anderson never fought at the Sports Hall which is named after him nor did Sir Vivian Richards play at the Stadium in Antigua which is named after him.

Sean Devers