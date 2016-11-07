Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM
Dear Editor,
In response to Mr Edwin Seeraj’s letter on my view of his comments on the naming of the Stands at Providence, I don’t read what Mr Seeraj writes on cricket unless it’s a historical article.
I did not read his Sunday column which he assumed that I did. I heard him say on TV that since the names of those I suggested never played at Providence this disqualifies them from having their names on the stands.
Mr Seeraj is entitled to his views just as I am entitled to mine. As I mentioned, Cliff Anderson never fought at the Sports Hall which is named after him nor did Sir Vivian Richards play at the Stadium in Antigua which is named after him.
Sean Devers
Nov 07, 2016Dear Editor, In response to Mr Edwin Seeraj’s letter on my view of his comments on the naming of the Stands at Providence, I don’t read what Mr Seeraj writes on cricket unless it’s a historical...
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
Nov 06, 2016
In 2012, we were heading back to Georgetown from Region 6. It was nighttime and we stopped at a restaurant to eat. At... more
Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders For over 12 years, the governments of Antigua and Barbuda and the United States have been involved... more
In the run up to the May 11, 2015 elections in Guyana I saw how active young people were. In just about every part of... more