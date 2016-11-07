Human Services Ministry to set up Wismar office

Residents of Wismar, Linden, will soon have access to the services of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Protection without crossing the river to Mackenzie.

This is thanks to an initiative by that Ministry to establish a Wismar office to better serve the residents of the West Bank.

This disclosure was made last week by Whentworth Tanner, Director of Social Services during a visit to Linden. He was accompanied by a team from the Ministry of Social Protection.

According to Tanner, the establishment of a Wismar office is aimed at alleviating unnecessary travel to the McKenzie office, by residents of Wismar to access the services of the child protection and probation office.

Mayor of Linden, Carwyn Holland, said that he will be working to identify a building or office space to house the facility.

Tanner’s team also visited the Dorflok Home for the elderly in Retrieve, where he committed to rehabilitating the building.

With regards to the establishment of a children’s shelter in Linden, Tanner said that the Ministry wants to eliminate the need to move children out of their community, but instead wanted children to “survive and thrive in their own communities”.

“Everything cannot be rectified overnight, but everything starts with the first step,” he said, citing the official visit as that first step.

Tanner stated that while children are the main focus of the social services it looks at all vulnerable groups.

He revealed that the ministry has started similar projects in Region 6.

The team included Wentworth Tanner, Director of Social Services, Abike Benjamin Samuels, Deputy Director of social services and Akilah Dorris, Manager of Sexual offences and domestic violence policy unit.

The team met with Mayor Carwyn Holland, Deputy Mayor Waneka Arrindel, Chairman of the Social Committee Keeran Williams as well as representatives from various youth groups and care givers around Linden at the Mayor and Town Council board room.

During Tanner’s brief remarks he noted that the team came to establish a partnership with the region through the youth groups and to raise awareness about the 16 days of activism which will begin on November 25 to December 10, 2016.

The director also spoke of the need for a shelter for battered adults, children and the elderly in the Region 10 community.

He added that the Ministry will be taking on the responsibility of setting up these facilities.

During the session, suggestions were made regarding the ideal location for the shelters and possible buildings that are readily available.

Akilah Dorris, manager of Sexual offences and domestic violence policy unit focused on The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence.

Dorris said that it is an international campaign which takes place each year and runs from 25 November (International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) to 10 December (Human Rights Day), and that it also encompassed other important dates. Widely known as the ‘16 Days Campaign’, it is used as an organizing strategy by individuals and organizations around the world to advocate for the prevention and elimination of violence against women and girls; however this year men will be included, according to Dorris.

The organizers use the colour orange in their campaigns, and Dorris called on Lindeners to show support for the campaign.