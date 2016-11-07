Gunman shoots money changer in fast food outlet

– bike bandits rob gas station

In the latest brazen acts by criminals, an unmasked gunman walked into a Popeye’s outlet in Water Street at around 16.00 hrs yesterday and pumped a bullet into a money changer who was dining with his girlfriend.

Hours later, bandits on a motorcycle robbed the Atlantic Petroleum filling station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

Shot and in a critical condition is money-chager Vishwahnauth Nouwbat, also known as ‘Vishal’, 36, of ‘C’ Field Sophia. He underwent emergency surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.

Reports are that the father of one and his girlfriend were having a meal when the gunman, who reportedly had an accomplice waiting outside, approached Nouwbat and ordered him to hand over money.

The man’s girlfriend said that he refused to comply, and the gunman shot her partner to the left side abdomen.

The woman, who was not injured, said that bandit fled without taking anything.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the bandits had to have been watching Nouwbat, who has been plying his trade outside the restaurant for a number of years.

Police investigators were on the scene trying to review CCTV footage. However, staffers were reportedly unable to locate sections of the footage linked to the botched robbery. Family members of Nouwbat told this publication that this is the second time he had been shot during a robbery.

It was just two months ago that another money-changer, Mahendra Deonarine, was shot in the abdomen just as he had disembarked from a boat at the Georgetown Ferry Stelling.

The robber relieved Deonarine of a haversack which contained an undisclosed sum of local and foreign currency, before fleeing on a motorcycle.

And at around 22.00 hrs last night, two men on a motorcycle, which bore no number plates, reportedly escaped with cash after a robbery at the Atlantic Petroleum filling station at Eccles.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the business was shut and employees declined to give details, beyond confirming the robbery.

The attacks occurred even as police and Government officials face increased criticism about what appears to be a rise in similar brazen attacks.

But lawmen and Government officials have insisted that there has been a decrease in serious crimes, while stating that efforts are being made to reduce the number of unlicensed weapons, while putting more stringent screening in place for persons who apply for firearms.