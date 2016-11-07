Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Gunman shoots money changer in fast food outlet

Nov 07, 2016 News 0

– bike bandits rob gas station

In the latest brazen acts by criminals, an unmasked gunman walked into a Popeye’s outlet in Water Street at around 16.00 hrs yesterday and pumped a bullet into a money changer who was dining with his girlfriend.
Hours later, bandits on a motorcycle robbed the Atlantic Petroleum filling station at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
Shot and in a critical condition is money-chager Vishwahnauth Nouwbat, also known as ‘Vishal’, 36, of ‘C’ Field Sophia. He underwent emergency surgery at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation.
Reports are that the father of one and his girlfriend were having a meal when the gunman, who reportedly had an accomplice waiting outside, approached Nouwbat and ordered him to hand over money.
The man’s girlfriend said that he refused to comply, and the gunman shot her partner to the left side abdomen.
The woman, who was not injured, said that bandit fled without taking anything.
Eyewitnesses alleged that the bandits had to have been watching Nouwbat, who has been plying his trade outside the restaurant for a number of years.
Police investigators were on the scene trying to review CCTV footage. However, staffers were reportedly unable to locate sections of the footage linked to the botched robbery. Family members of Nouwbat told this publication that this is the second time he had been shot during a robbery.

Public spirited citizens assisting with carrying the injured man to an ambulance

Public spirited citizens assisting with carrying the injured man to an ambulance

SHOT: Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

SHOT: Vishwahnauth Nouwbat

It was just two months ago that another money-changer, Mahendra Deonarine, was shot in the abdomen just as he had disembarked from a boat at the Georgetown Ferry Stelling.
The robber relieved Deonarine of a haversack which contained an undisclosed sum of local and foreign currency, before fleeing on a motorcycle.
And at around 22.00 hrs last night, two men on a motorcycle, which bore no number plates, reportedly escaped with cash after a robbery at the Atlantic Petroleum filling station at Eccles.
When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene, the business was shut and employees declined to give details, beyond confirming the robbery.
The attacks occurred even as police and Government officials face increased criticism about what appears to be a rise in similar brazen attacks.
But lawmen and Government officials have insisted that there has been a decrease in serious crimes, while stating that efforts are being made to reduce the number of unlicensed weapons, while putting more stringent screening in place for persons who apply for firearms.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole...

Nov 06, 2016

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Masters Football ends one-all

Masters Football ends one-all

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch