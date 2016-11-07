Granger pleads for patience from crime-weary public

– says strategies are working

Have a little patience.

That’s the message President Granger is sending to the crime-weary citizens of Guyana.

While there is a semblance that crime is on the increase, President David Granger is convinced that the strategies employed by his administration are working and crime is actually under control.

“We are working and I ask the public to be patient because initiatives that were put in place by the Ministry of Public Security are starting to have an effect.”

The President said that there are several types of crime and while interpersonal crime remains hard to control, piracy is “almost at zero percent.”

Granger said that the form of crime that “has come to greatest prominence is interpersonal crime.” The President made reference to a 53-year-old mother of two, Bhumattie Deolall, who was brutally murdered in her home in Belvedere, Corentyne, Berbice last week. Her body, with the head severed, was discovered by neighbours. The suspect has been identified as Balgobin, (aka ‘Payo’) a 39-year-old man who lives opposite the woman’s house.

Granger said that “it is very difficult to stop that sort of crime.”

While the President mentioned other crimes, he stayed clear of addressing the prevalence of robberies.

As he listed some of the steps being taken to address crime, Granger mentioned the fact that the Mounted Branch of the Guyana Police Force has been deployed away from the ceremonial role and has been given an operational role in places like the Rupununi. He said that the government has also ensured the strengthening of the maritime units. Granger also noted that his administration is still looking to procure more equipment for border control which will include more boats and even an aircraft. Granger said that policing has been strengthened in Bartica, which is now the home of the commander of F Division “for the first time.”

Further, Granger said that his government has been reintroducing organizational change. He noted that he reengaged the British government to get access to the Security Sector Reform Action Plan (SSRAP). The SSRAP, a US$4.7 billion programme, was scrapped by the UK some years ago after major disagreements with the then Bharrat Jagdeo PPP/C Government over some of the conditions of the plan. Some of the conditions would have seen UK Officers working closely with local counterparts and giving advice on critical issues.

Granger told reporters, “It (the plan) is now back on the table and we expect the experts to come later on this month or in December.”

Because of this intervention, Granger assured that there will be changes in the Police Force “and some problems will be corrected.”

The Head of State recognized the fact that the Guyana Police Force needs more manpower, particularly in the Rupununi.

The crime wave effect

The president said that crime is still at an unacceptable level, “they are being solved more quickly.”

Granger recalled that the highest rate of murder in Guyana was recorded in 2003 when 206 persons were killed. “Now the body count is lower. But we want to bring it much lower, maybe fewer than 100 per year.”

“It is too high; but we must bear in mind that many of the youngsters who were just three and four years old in 2002 when the gangs were operating are now grown.”

He said that these youth have grown accustomed to solving their problems with violence.

“We have come out of a very difficult period where the murder rate seemed to have had a secondary impact. The first is what happened to the victims but the second impact was to those who witnessed these crimes.”

Granger said that it will take much more work for Guyana to recover from that dark period.