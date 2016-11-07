Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud claims seventh Guyana Open title

– Deo dethrones Webster for Ladies crown

Reigning champion of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud playing with the regular consistency that fans and supporters have become accustomed to won his seventh Open title after holding off a late charging William Walker yesterday, at the Lusignan Course.

Playing in front of a fair-sized crowd, Persaud, who started the day in pole position playing off a 2 handicap, finished the final day with a gross of 75 and a Net of 73 for a total gross of 149 and a Net aggregate of 145 to lead home Walker, who closed on a total gross of 156 and a Net of 140 playing off an 8 handicap.

Suriname’s Ribel Deokoe ended third with a total gross of 157 and a Net of 147 from a 5 handicap.

In the Ladies segment, former champion Joaan Deo produced a terrific fight-back to relegate defending champion Shaunella Webster into second spot.

Deo starting the day behind Webster recorded a total Net 138 and a Gross of 180 to beat Webster, who finished with a Net of 138 and a Gross of 174.

However, Deo prevailed after registering a final day Net of 67 as compared to Webster’s score of 73.

Suriname’s Kim Myung occupied the third spot with a total Net of 148 and Gross of 194.

In the 10-18 Flight, USA-based Mo Shaffi playing off an 18 handicap emerged champion with a final day total Net of 137 and Gross of 173 to beat into second place Hilbert Shields, who finished with a total Net of 138 and Gross 170 playing off a 16 handicap.

In the Seniors Flight, Pope Hilbert London came home ahead of the field after compiling a total Net of 138 and Gross 190 from a 26 handicap.

He was followed home by Brij Bissessar, whose total Net was 149 and Gross 190 from a 24 handicap.

Speaking at the occasion Digicel’s CEO Kevin Kelly thanked the Lusignan Golf Club for once again inviting the Company to be part of their activities and being a wonderful host and promised the Company’s support in the future.

Director of Sport Christopher Jones congratulated the Club for hosting the prestigious tournament and added that while there were a few negatives that could have hampered the event’s turnout, citing the access road as one of those, he was encouraged by the large turnout and even more elated by the hospitality that was extended to both local and foreign guests and players.

Also, present was Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, who participated in the presentation of prizes along with staffers from the main sponsor Digicel.

Over 80 golfers competed in the annual tournament with players coming from the USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.