Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud claims seventh Guyana Open title

Nov 07, 2016 Sports 0

–  Deo dethrones Webster for Ladies crown

Prizes winners pose with their trophies and prizes following the presentation ceremony yesterday at the Lusignan Course.

Prizes winners pose with their trophies and prizes following the presentation ceremony yesterday at the Lusignan Course.

Reigning champion of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud playing with the regular consistency that fans and supporters have become accustomed to won his seventh Open title after holding off a late charging William Walker yesterday, at the Lusignan Course.
Playing in front of a fair-sized crowd, Persaud, who started the day in pole position playing off a 2 handicap, finished the final day with a gross of 75 and a Net of 73 for a total gross of 149 and a Net aggregate of 145 to lead home Walker, who closed on a total gross of 156 and a Net of 140 playing off an 8 handicap.
Suriname’s Ribel Deokoe ended third with a total gross of 157 and a Net of 147 from a 5 handicap.
In the Ladies segment, former champion Joaan Deo produced a terrific fight-back to relegate defending champion Shaunella Webster into second spot.
Deo starting the day behind Webster recorded a total Net 138 and a Gross of 180 to beat Webster, who finished with a Net of 138 and a Gross of 174.
However, Deo prevailed after registering a final day Net of 67 as compared to Webster’s score of 73.
Suriname’s Kim Myung occupied the third spot with a total Net of 148 and Gross of 194.
In the 10-18 Flight, USA-based Mo Shaffi playing off an 18 handicap emerged champion with a final day total Net of 137 and Gross of 173 to beat into second place Hilbert Shields, who finished with a total Net of 138 and Gross 170 playing off a 16 handicap.
In the Seniors Flight, Pope Hilbert London came home ahead of the field after compiling a total Net of 138 and Gross 190 from a 26 handicap.
He was followed home by Brij Bissessar, whose total Net was 149 and Gross 190 from a 24 handicap.
Speaking at the occasion Digicel’s CEO Kevin Kelly thanked the Lusignan Golf Club for once again inviting the Company to be part of their activities and being a wonderful host and promised the Company’s support in the future.
Director of Sport Christopher Jones congratulated the Club for hosting the prestigious tournament and added that while there were a few negatives that could have hampered the event’s turnout, citing the access road as one of those, he was encouraged by the large turnout and even more elated by the hospitality that was extended to both local and foreign guests and players.
Also, present was Minister of Communities Ronald Bulkan, who participated in the presentation of prizes along with staffers from the main sponsor Digicel.
Over 80 golfers competed in the annual tournament with players coming from the USA, Canada, Trinidad and Tobago and Suriname.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud claims seventh Guyana Open title

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud claims seventh Guyana...

Nov 07, 2016

–  Deo dethrones Webster for Ladies crown Reigning champion of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud playing with the regular consistency that fans and supporters have become...
Read More
GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Agard is Overall Champ; Greaves pips Eastman in exciting 3rd stage finale

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Agard is Overall...

Nov 07, 2016

Whatley is Mr. New Jersey State Open Bodybuilding 2016 Champion

Whatley is Mr. New Jersey State Open Bodybuilding...

Nov 07, 2016

Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read Mr Seeraj’s story

Letter to the Sports Editor…I did not read...

Nov 07, 2016

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud,...

Nov 06, 2016

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch