Latest update November 7th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops step up search for vanished Prospect woman

Nov 07, 2016 News 0

Detectives are likely to step up the search today for Shawnette Savory, the 37-year-old woman who vanished without trace two months ago.
Kaieteur News understands that police are preparing to focus their search on a particular area, where they have received reports that Savory was last seen.
One lead suggests that Savory has been in the company of two individuals who are known to the police.
Persons making anonymous calls to the woman’s relatives have claimed that she was being held against her will in a shack on the West Bank of Demerara.
Savory reportedly left her Lot 222 Prospect apartment on August, 28, 2016,  to attend an uncle’s birthday party at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.
She reportedly then returned home.
On August 30, she left her apartment, where she lived alone, to pay her electricity bill. She returned home, only to go out again.

Missing: Shawnette Savory

Missing: Shawnette Savory

Days later, Shawnette’s landlady contacted the woman’s relatives to say that she had not seen her tenant for some time. The relatives tried contacting her via her cell phone, but all calls went unanswered.
Relatives filed a report at the Providence Police Station and at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. They were reportedly told that they needed to provide more information for the police to work with.
A relative who checked Shawnette’s apartment became even more concerned on realizing that the woman had only taken a small handbag with her. All of her belongings appeared to be intact, and even her phone charger was left behind.
Relatives checked at hospitals, and even at mortuaries. At one point, some family members travelled to Wismar after receiving a call from someone who said that they had seen a person fitting Shawnette’s description crossing the Wismar Bridge.
However, CCTV footage revealed that the individual was not Shawnette. Then they began to receive calls from individuals who claimed that they knew of the missing woman’s whereabouts.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory can contact relatives on telephone numbers 689-0107, 654-1536, 233-3699, 696-1870, or the nearest police station.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole...

Nov 06, 2016

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Masters Football ends one-all

Masters Football ends one-all

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Prices at Christmas!

    Heaven help us this Christmas! The price of eggs has already passed $900 per tray. It is likely to reach $1200 per tray... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch