Cops step up search for vanished Prospect woman

Detectives are likely to step up the search today for Shawnette Savory, the 37-year-old woman who vanished without trace two months ago.

Kaieteur News understands that police are preparing to focus their search on a particular area, where they have received reports that Savory was last seen.

One lead suggests that Savory has been in the company of two individuals who are known to the police.

Persons making anonymous calls to the woman’s relatives have claimed that she was being held against her will in a shack on the West Bank of Demerara.

Savory reportedly left her Lot 222 Prospect apartment on August, 28, 2016, to attend an uncle’s birthday party at Eccles, East Bank Demerara.

She reportedly then returned home.

On August 30, she left her apartment, where she lived alone, to pay her electricity bill. She returned home, only to go out again.

Days later, Shawnette’s landlady contacted the woman’s relatives to say that she had not seen her tenant for some time. The relatives tried contacting her via her cell phone, but all calls went unanswered.

Relatives filed a report at the Providence Police Station and at CID Headquarters, Eve Leary. They were reportedly told that they needed to provide more information for the police to work with.

A relative who checked Shawnette’s apartment became even more concerned on realizing that the woman had only taken a small handbag with her. All of her belongings appeared to be intact, and even her phone charger was left behind.

Relatives checked at hospitals, and even at mortuaries. At one point, some family members travelled to Wismar after receiving a call from someone who said that they had seen a person fitting Shawnette’s description crossing the Wismar Bridge.

However, CCTV footage revealed that the individual was not Shawnette. Then they began to receive calls from individuals who claimed that they knew of the missing woman’s whereabouts.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Shawnette Savory can contact relatives on telephone numbers 689-0107, 654-1536, 233-3699, 696-1870, or the nearest police station.