Army’s spectacular display brings down curtains on N/A Town Week

The New Amsterdam Town week 2016 activities came to an end on Sunday with a wonderful display of paratroop jumping by Members of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF).

The activity was held at the New Amsterdam Municipal ground, Republic Road, New Amsterdam.

During the week, a number of activities, including an official opening ceremony which was attended by His Excellency President David Granger, a street fair and exhibition, dinner and pageant among other activities were held.

The parachute jumping was definitely one of the highlights.

Thousands drawn from New Amsterdam, Canje, Corentyne, East Bank and even West Berbice lined the Republic Road and made use of all available spaces to get a glimpse of the rare activity.

The 10 paratroopers of the GDF Special Forces squadron jumped from the GDF Skyvan after the aircraft made several circles overhead.

The paratroopers were released in two batches of five from 6000 feet.

All of the jumps were successful, although two of the jumpers landed about half a mile away in the Burnham Park and skillfully made their way down. Some of the paratroopers were flawless in their landing and brought loud cheers from the large crowds that assembled at the different locations.

The paratroopers involved in the exercise were led by Major Lloyd Souvenir who is the free fall master. His assistant was Major Sheldon Howell, who is the jump master, while Captain Paul Singh is another jump master and Special Forces Commander. The others who were classified as jumpers were Captain Avinash Deonarine, Warrant Officer 2 Cleveland O’Brian, Sergeant Chris Corbin, Sergeant Brian Caesar, Sergeant Nyal Lorrimer, Sergeant Mackdia Armstrong and Corporal Enoch Smith.

At the end of the jump the Sky Van made a few low fly-overs which sent the children running for cover.

The person who was in charge of the operations on the ground (ground IC) was Ezra Yisrael.

During the activity, a number of emergency services were activated. Electricity was turned off in the area while a GPL crew was also on standby along with an ambulance from the New Amsterdam Hospital.