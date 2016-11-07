Alleged beating of fisherman by GDF ranks…Commander insists action being taken

With Julius Taylor, the man who lost his left eye after he was allegedly beaten by Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Coast Guardsmen making several visits to the Police Station and Kaieteur News, Commander of Police ‘D’ Division Leslie James, has assured that action is being taken in the matter.

Julius Taylor, 33, a fisherman, of Lot 1639 Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo was reportedly attacked and beaten by GDF Coast Guardsmen on July 27, last.

At the time of the assault, he was said to be making his way home from the Parika Police Station where he had visited to inquire about a report he had made about larceny of a cell phone.

When contacted yesterday, James said that the matter is currently under investigation.

Medical documents seen by Kaieteur News indicated that Taylor was advised by doctors at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) to seek medical attention overseas since corrective surgery to save his right eye, cannot be done here.

Taylor returned home in September after a successful operation. He estimates the total cost for the operation, airfare and accommodation at $1.6M.

He also underwent reconstructive surgery on his face at the GPHC.

Taylor said that he had visited the station to inquire about investigation into a matter he had reported some time ago. He said that as he was making his way past a “rum shop”, four men who were consuming alcohol confronted him and an argument ensued. He recalled that one of the men threw a Guinness bottle at him while he was involved in an altercation with another man who was armed with a knife. Taylor also said that he was dealt several stabs to the face and about the body with broken bottles.

He alleged that the beating occurred a short distance from the station and was witnessed by three police officers who refused to assist him.

When asked how he knew the men were members of GDF, Taylor said that he was able to ascertain their identity based on information he received from residents in the area.

Taylor made it clear that he had never seen his attackers before.

He related that police officers from the station transported him to the Leonora Cottage Hospital, where he was visited by a policeman who took a statement from him. His relatives only became aware that he was hospitalized after an official from the Cottage Hospital contacted them via phone. He was referred to the GPHC two days later, where he had the badly damaged eye removed.