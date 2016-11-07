Agro-processors Street Fair highlights Guyana’s manufacturing potential

The New Guyana Marketing Corporation (New GMC) hosted its third annual Agro-processors Street Fair on Main Street, Georgetown last Saturday. The aim of the annual event is to bring local agro-processors together in a central location to promote the sale and use of locally produced commodities at affordable prices.

The public also had an opportunity to sample and look at new products that will hit the shelves of the Guyana Shop for the Christmas season. Some 22 manufacturers showcased their products made and packaged in Guyana.

Manufacturers also sought to create linkages and strengthen their agriculture and marketing strategies.

Manager at the Guyana Shop, Kevin Macklingam said the mandate of the New GMC is to market local products on local and international markets.

Macklingam added that the Guyana Shop is the retail outlet for the New GMC, noting that it stocks a host of locally produced products. The Guyana Shop manager also added that the New GMC is working along with several supermarkets, which have dedicated special areas to showcase local products.

Sandra Craig, of SS Natural Fruit Favour Bar-b-cue sauce makes seven flavours of sauce. Craig began her operation on Orange Walk, Bourda. Now that her business is growing she said she is seeking the public’s support.

Paul Warner of Jet’s Enterprise said the company has been around since 1990 and sells its products on the local and international markets. The company’s products range from noni juice, Capadulla Beverage – “The Back Tonic”, and various fruit concentrates like cherry, sorrel, guava, and ginger beer.

Macklingam said that the Agro-Processors’ Street Fair was held in Port Mourant and was deemed a success by the participants. The official also disclosed that there will be a similar activity in Linden at the end of November.

Macklingam said the New GMC will continue to work with reputable supermarkets across Guyana to help promote local products. Macklingam added that all products can be found at the Guyana Shop located in Georgetown at the corners of Alexander and Robb Streets, Lacytown.