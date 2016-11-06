Volleyball, Dominoes and children activities added to WBCIC extravaganza today

Ansa Mcal joins as Major sponsor

In order to have more teams and persons involved in what was originally planned as a one day 10/10 cricket extravaganza, the West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce (WBCIC) has decided to expand the activity. The day’s event will now be a cavalcade of sports which includes Volleyball, Dominoes and a number of other indoor games children and novelty activities.

The action is set for today at the Blairmont Community Centre Ground West Bank Berbice beginning at 09:00 hrs.

The cricket action will see some of the top teams in both Regions Five and six taking to the field in the 10/10 competition in what is anticipated to be an action packed and fun filled one day cricket tournament. The six teams slated to take part are Cotton Tree Die Hard, Blairmont Blazers, West Berbice / Achievers, Universal DVD Port Mourant, Albion Community Center and D’Edward Cricket Clubs.

According to the organisers big names are expected to feature at the event.

The Berbice Volleyball Association will be sending a number of teams from both East and West Berbice to compete for lucrative prizes. There will be full house dominoes players vying for various honours including individual prizes.

A number of children activities will be available including Bouncy Castle, Trampoline, rides and a number of cartoon characters, while free ice cream will be distributed. There will also be live band and other musical entertainment with popular entertainer Bounty Singh and others. Cheer leaders will be in attendance to add spice to the atmosphere which includes an after party.

Sponsors on board so far includes Ansa Mc al Trading, Universal DVD Club, Big B’s Restaurant, Leah’s Online Shopping, Eworth Auto Sales, Feroze Auto Sales and High Power Sounds, Republic Bank Guyana Limited, Zaman Ali Bakery, Tiger Sports, Shano and Sons Rice Farming, Niron Singh Distributors, Tage Singh (Rex), Silverlining Auto Rental and Tyres Depot, Rick Moore and Son, Alvin Chowramootoo Con Services and Hardatt Singh Distributors.

A small Admission fee will be chgarged to the event will be easy and the funds raised will go towards the less fortunate children and sports development. Interest partners and sponsors are asked to come on board and support this initiative. Last minutes queries can be directed to 592-328-7977, 687-9009 or email [email protected] Samuel Whyte