South Turkeyen SC/Bannas Foundation stage 5-a-side small goal football competition

Football fans longing for excitement will troop to the Jubilee Park, Homestretch Avenue, this

morning to witness the action when the South Turkeyen Sports Committee and Bannas Foundation stages a 5-a-side small goal football competition between several teams from around Georgetown.

The teams had faced off for the preliminary round on Sunday October 30 and had provided the kind of excitement that has laid the foundation for today’s encounter. The contesting teams are Sophia All Stars, Better Hope, Meadow Brook, Lodge, A, B & D Fields Sophia, North Sophia and Tiger Bay among others.

The winners and runners-up will compete for trophies, medals and cash incentives and the entrance fee is $6000 per team. Snacks and drinks will be on sale. Activities are organized by Johnny Barnwell and Kevin Walcott.