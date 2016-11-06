Robbed three times in four months…La Grange gas station offers reward for information on bandits

Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM
The D and L Gas Station at La Grange, West Bank Demerara (WBD) Public Road is
offering a reward for any information that would lead to the arrest of two bandits who pounced on two staffers at the company last Thursday.
Surveillance footage showed one man, armed with a firearm entering the Gas Station. He grabbed a bag from a female pump attendant and then started to punch a male employee, who was standing in front of the pump.
By this time, another gunman entered and grabbed the female’s chain and took the cap that the male was wearing.
Both men then ran out of the gas station.
Kaieteur News was told that the gas station opened last June and was robbed twice in that same month. Last Thursday’s attack was the third since the gas station opened.
