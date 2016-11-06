Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Masters Football ends one-all

Match two set for tomorrow at GFC

Georgetown Masters and South Georgetown Masters battled each other in the opening game of a best of three warm-up series in preparation for the upcoming Inter-Sub Association tournament slated for November and December 2016 last Sunday at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC).
Match one ended in a one-all draw with Terrence Lewis finding the back of the net in the 35th minute to provide North GT with a 1-nill cushion at half-time, a lead they maintained until the 70th minute when Patrice Ram equalized for South GT and despite late surges by both teams the score line read 1-1 at the end of the game.
The second game is set for today at the same venue from 10:00hrs and once again both teams are expected to include several former Nationals including the Barnwell siblings (Dion & Chris), Anthony Stanton and South will be Managed by Michael Pierre, while the Manager for North is Earl O’Neil.
South GT: Dion Barnwell (Capt), Chris Barnwell, Dirk Exctor, Shawn Jacobs, Lloyd Smith, Natty Wilshire, Troy Hermstyne, Clancy Charles, Kelvin Leander, Terrence Lewis, Raul Jones, Clayton Mcloud, Justin Bentick, Chad Rodrigues, Andrew Brite, Wayne Pollis, Delroy Springer, Wayne Williams, Terrence Muza.
North GT: Anthony Stanton (Capt), Frank ‘English’ Parris, Shawn O’Neil, Andre Trotz, Malcolm Dalson, Jolyon Lewis, Dane Kendall, Stanford Miles, Olea Pedro, Terrence Wills, Linden ‘Poison’ Boston, Sherwin Scotter, James Rodney, Sean McKenzie, Floyd Cadogan, Juian Benjamin, Rolex Scotte.

