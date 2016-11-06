Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Lawlessness was de order of de day

Nov 06, 2016 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0

When fowl eye pass corn is a bad thing. Jagdeo now calling Soulja Bai government comatose. He mean that de government in a coma.
Dem boys believe that he might be right because de only time Jagdeo people never use to thief was when dem was in a coma. Soulja Bai not thiefing suh Jagdeo seh he government comatose—it in a coma.
Soulja Bai go to de Parliament and he nearly cry when he tell de people bout de mess Jagdeo and Donald lef him in. Jagdeo lef such a big hole in GuySuCo that de poor taxpayers can’t get a proper pay increase.
De same Jagdeo owe so much people that if Guyana was a private man he woulda dead in jail. Soulja Bai seh that fuh pay de debt was enough to hire 5,000 people full time. That is why nuff people vex when de matter come up in parliament. Anil and de whole heap of dem walkout.
Dem boys woulda walkout, too, because nobody like people tell dem bout dem wrongdoing. People kill fuh that.
But then again, de opposition had a good case fuh get vex. Dem sit and dem plan wha dem woulda do. Dem did plan to cut out any extra money City Hall woulda get. City Hall set up an arrangement to collect money from de parking meter project. Jagdeo never want to give City Hall money.
That is why all of dem in trouble. Dem can’t account fuh de Cricket World Cup money. Dem boys seh that it look like if people thief every opportunity dem get. De excuse dem giving is that one of de people in de World Cup gone away and de other one dead.
Then somebody treat de receipts de same way people does treat used toilet paper. No wonder people calling pun Soulja Bai to jail some people.
Talk half and wait fuh hear more lawlessness.

