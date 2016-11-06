Guyanese Max Massiah honored at Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame Awards ceremony in USA

By Sean Devers

Guyanese Max Massiah was among those honored at the International Martial Arts games & Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame Awards Ceremony at the Hilton Hotel & Convention Centre, Scranton in Pennsylvania USA from

October 21-23.

The 55-year-old Massiah launched the TV show Maximum Sports Combat & Strength on May 30, 2014 on the NCN after observing a steep decline in Boxing on TV and the lack of Martial Arts, Bodybuilding, or Powerlifting sports being featured.

“I decided to make it possible for fans of these Sports to see them on TV and Maximum Sports Combat & Strength became a reality. The vision of the programme is distinctively different to all others, not being a “talk-show”, but informative, inspiring, & entertaining” the TV Presenter explained.

The Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame Awards Ceremony, & International Martial Arts Games, attracted competitors & Awardees from Nepal, Switzerland, Germany, Britain, Russia, Canada, Philippines, Argentina, and many other countries and Massiah disclosed that the event was attended by those from seven to 70 years.

“I was the only Guyanese at the event, which consisted of a Halloween costume night, Full-contact fights, Katas, Weapons forms, demonstrations, Training Seminars, and the Award Ceremony.

According to Massiah, Grandmasters Eric Kovalevsky, Dr. Kevin Hufford, & Professor Christopher Francis visited Guyana in 2014 and were impressed when they saw what he was doing on his programme, encouraging all to get involved in self-defence. This led to his nomination for his first Hall-of-Fame Award which was for ‘Extraordinary contributions to Martial Arts – Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame’ in October 2015 at the Kalahari Resort in Pennsylvania.

Notable Legends this year were Hwang Jang Lee (Silver Fox), Cynthia Rothrock, Don “Dragon” Wilson, Art Camacho, Basil “White Dragon” Masters & others.

“I am truly honored, appreciative and grateful to the President and Vice-president of the Legends of Martial Arts Hall-of-Fame Committee, Grandmasters Eric Kowalski and Cynthia Rothrock, who, in October of 2015, found me deserving of being the recipient of a prestigious award. I am doubly grateful, and weak with emotions, for the second successive year, that these Legends have once again presented me with another award,” Massiah disclosed.

Massiah said without the support of his sponsors such an achievement would not have been possible. He thanked Fly Jamaica Airlines, A. Ally & Sons, Jermin’s Enterprise, Space Gym, Aleem Hussein, Demerara Bank and Deo Singh for their sponsorship.

He added that the ‘Oxygen’ of Maximum Sports Combat & Strength programme is the Guyana Karate College, Fitness Express, Jermin’s Enterprise, Nexgen Global Marketing, Hand-in-Hand Insurance, Rosignol Butchery & Bakery, Computer Hi-Tech, Giftland Mall, NSC, Space Gym, & A. Ally & Sons.

Massiah informed that Shim Shin Do of the USA also came on board as the latest sponsor of the locally produced 1-hour “live” TV programme, aired Fridays from 9.05pm, on NCN 11, 15, & 8.

Agata Dowding said she was honored & happy to be interviewed by Massiah because she knew how important it is for women in Guyana to break the stereotype of training with weights and doing Martial Arts.

“I love lifting weights in my training. I wish to encourage the women in Guyana to get involved in weight training & Martial Arts it’s not only for men. It gives you a nice, strong body. It’s a great character builder, so support Maximum Sports Combat & Strength,” Dowding encouraged.

“Maximum Sports in Guyana is an example of the Educational process of the Teaching & Mentoring. I am also the Founder of the International Sports Hall- of- Fame, which I co-host with Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger every year. I also donated the 800-pound bronze statue of Arnold to the City of Columbus. What makes Martial Arts unique is that self-defence is so important, to instill confidence, health, and sharing mindset with people throughout their entire life,” Grandmaster Robert Goldman had said.

“It was a feeling of unmatched pleasure to be accepted, embraced, & respected by some of the World’s most accomplished Martial Arts Legends, Grandmasters, and Movie Stars. As a youngster going to the Cinemas to see the masterful Hwang Jang Lee (aka Silver Fox), Cynthia Rothrock, who invented the Scorpion Kick (a kick delivered over her head, while bending forward to the opponent’s face). She was the only white woman in Karate movies such as China O’Brien and Lady Dragon and Don “Dragon” Wilson, who starred in the Movie Blood Fist,” Massiah revealed.

Massiah’s love affair with Martial Arts began when he was 11 and living in Agricola after a boy who was two years older and about 25 pounds heavier than him, attempted to bully him, since according to him, he was envied by his play mates for his elusive ability and agility when playing fight games.

“After he hit me twice, I took it without saying a word, hoping he would leave me alone. After he was encouraged by his elder brother, I became scared of the thought of my teeth being knocked out so I unleashed a tornado of kicks & punches on the boy who ran away with me hot on his heels, screaming. The comments from everyone about that episode, led me to become interested in Martial Arts. That was the beginning,” Massiah recounted.

Massiah was skinny growing in school and in 1984 took up Bodybuilding and developed to 160 lbs of muscle.

“Being a lover of Combat Sports, after undergoing the necessary courses and training I became a Certified GBA boxing Coach, Referee, & Judge. In 2014 I was elevated to the rank of second degree black belt by Master Frank Woon-A-Tai. I have never been a competitor even though I kept the techniques taught to me. I have done lots of innovations creating my own techniques of the arts, and I enjoy being un-conventional,” said Massiah, whose favorite weapon is the Nunchuka sticks, which he has trained with from 15.

Massiah never imagined that he would share the company of any one of the three; eating, training, laughing and entertaining them. “The Glory of these situations and occurrences belong solely to my Lord God & Creator. What the mind of man can conceive and believe, he can achieve,” concluded Massiah.