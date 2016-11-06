Guyana Softball Cup 6…Speed Boat, Regal, Floodlight, Fishermen XI through to finals

By Zaheer Mohamed

Speed Boat, Regal, Floodlight and Fishermen have booked their places in the finals of the Guyana Softball Cup six after recording convincing victories in their respective semi final matches yesterday.

Playing at the Police Sports Club ground Eve Leary in the Open category, Speed Boat defeated Ariel by nine wickets in their semi final encounter. Batting first, Ariel managed 113-8 off their allotted 20 overs. Devendra Narine made 14, while extras contributed 45; Travis Drakes claimed 3-27 and Shameer Hussain 2-8. Speed Boat responded with 114-1 in 9.2 overs. Lennox Marks struck 57 while Safraz Karim made 33.

At DCC, Regal trounced New York Enforcers by eight wickets. NY Enforcers took first knock and were bowled out for 104 in 16 overs. Andrew Gonsalves and Azaad Azeez made 14 each as Martin Dutchin claimed 4-29, Delroy Pereira 2-17, Tyrone Sanasie 2-21 and Sewchand Budhu 2-23. Regal replied with 106-2 in 15.4 overs. Navin Singh stroked 55 not out and Budhu 27.

In the Masters segment at Eve Leary, Fishermen XI upset defending champions Regal by four wickets. Regal batted first and were sent packing for 84 with Rudolph Baker and Eon Abel scoring 15 and 11 respectively. Jagdesh Persaud had 3-10 and Stanley Mohabir 2-4.

Fishermen XI replied with 86-6 in 12 overs. Baldeo Persaud made 47; Laurie Singh snared 3-15.

At DCC, Floodlight beat New York President’s XI by nine wickets. NY President’s XI took first strike and managed 136-6 with Danny Persaud getting 32 and D. Mohabir 31. Floodlight replied with 137-1 in 14 overs. Ramesh Narine got 59 and Ricky Deonarain 46.

In the final preliminary round games, Corriverton beat Mike’s Wellman by five wickets at GDF. Batting first Wellman mustered 180-9. Ovil Seymour struck 46, while Lionel Alphonso made 45; Abdool Subhan had three wickets. Corriverton scored 181-5 in 19 overs in reply. Clinton Pestano stroked 80 and David Loknauth 24; Seymour had two wickets.

Speed Boat overcame NY Enforcers by 16 runs. Speed Boat took first strike and posted 195-7. Amrit Rai hammered 115 and Greg Singh 20; Balliram Beharry had two wickets. NY Enforcers responded with 179-8. Andrew Gonsalves scored 38, Eon Hills 22 and Damodar Daserath 20; Travis Drakes snared three wickets while Shameer Hossain and Greg Singh had two each.

Herstelling Rangers beat Success. Ariel beat Parika Warriors by six wickets. Warriors were skittled for 46 in 9.4 overs, batting first. C. Ramdhanie took 3-12, Yudhanlall Suklall 2-3 and R. Ali 2-21. Ariel replied with 49-4 in7.4 overs. Wayne Osbounre made 13. U. Dindyal claimed two wickets.

Regal thumped Albion by six wickets. Albion were bowled out for 99 in 17.5 overs. Sewchand Budhu, Rohit Dutchin and Delory Pereira picked up three wickets each. Regal made 102-4 in 15.5 overs in reply. Budhu hit 39 and Patrick Rooplall 21.

Regal Masters beat Savage by 19 runs. Regal Masters made 159-8, batting first. Eon Abel struck 41, Mahendra Hardyal 27 and Troy Kippins 21. Randolph Pereira, Rudy Rodrigues and Raymond Bisraj captured two wickets apiece. Savage were restricted for 140-9 in response. Rodrigues made 47 and Semangal Yadram 27. David Harper and Laurie Singh took four and three wickers respectively.

The competition climaxes today with Speed Boat facing Regal in the Open final while Floodlight playing Fishermen in the Masters finale. There will also be three female exhibition games.