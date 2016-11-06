Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

Nov 06, 2016

Table toppers Pizza Hut GCC ladies coasted to another easy win after beating Woodpecker Hikers 4-2 in the lone ladies fixture as play in the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships continued on Friday night, at the

Pizza Hut GCC’s Gabriella Xavier attempts to weave past a host of Woodpecker Hikers players during their clash on Friday at the National Gymnasium.

national Gymnasium.
Also producing dominant performances were Pepsi Hikers and Bounty GCC.
Pre-tournament favourites Pizza Hut GCC endured their toughest game in the competition thus far, but still managed to ease to victory through a brace from Kerensa Fernandes and one goal apiece from Marzana Fiedtkou and Trisha Woodroffe, while Nicole Eastman fired in a pair for Woodpecker Hikers in the loss.
With a solid passing game in the opening minutes, Pizza Hut GCC seemed dominant from the outset of the match and placed themselves ahead in the 6th minute through a Marzana Fiedtkou penalty corner flick high into the Hikers net.
The Hikers seemed to gather their composure however and though conceding the greater possession to their opponents, put on a solid defensive display highlighted with streaking counterattacks to keep the match competitive.
With the first half failing to produce more goals, the second half would prove more entertaining to the supportive crowd as striker Kerensa Fernandes pushed the score to 2-0 five minutes after resumption.
Eastman managed to capitalize on several quick outlet passes, outduelling GCC goalkeeper Natalie Hing on two occasions to draw the score even by the 31st minute.
The Pizza Hut ladies seemed to have another gear however and finished the match with two more goals off penalty corners from Woodroffe and Fernandes for her second.

Woodpecker Hikers striker Rochelle Matheus tries to dribble past Pizza Hut GCC Aliyah Gordon during their encounter on Friday.

The victory placed Pizza Hut GCC at the top of the pool and they were expected to go up against Old Fort ladybugs in the first semi-final, while the Woodpecker Hikers took on Spartans in the other last evening.
In a remarkable coincidence, Bounty GCC and the Pepsi Hikers both outclassed their opponents on the evening by the identical scores of 8-1 in their men’s first division clashes.
GCC was led by a hat-trick from midfielder Peter DeGroot against Team 2020, while junior national captain Mark Sargeant chipped in with a double and Stephen Xavier, Eric Hing and Kevin Spencer added singles.
Young Meshach Sargeant scored a penalty stroke for Team 2020 as their lone goal of the match.
Tournament leading scorer, Aroydy Branford of the Pepsi Hikers hit in four goals on the night against Saints, while teammates Robert France and Randy Hope added a pair each. Yonnick Peters managed the lone response for Saints in their 8-1 defeat.
The men’s second division competition saw GCC with yet another 8-1 victory, this time over Hikers, while Old Fort defeated Saints by 3-0 and Phoenix edged past Saint Stanislaus College by 2-1.
The Hickers thumped Old Old Fort 4-2 in the lone vets’ fixture of the evening.
Going into the final day of pool matches, the Pepsi Hikers and Old Fort Ravers each have secured 9 points and were to feature in a highly anticipated clash yesterday.
The Pizza Hut GCC ladies enjoyed the spotlight, having played unbeaten in their pool round while Bounty GCC led the men’s second division pool on 12 points followed by Old Fort Supersonics.
GCC led the men’s vets division having not lost as yet for the competition.
The finals are scheduled 17:00 hrs today.

