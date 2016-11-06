GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

By Franklin Wilson

Reigning National Road Race champion Geron Williams who just recently signed a one year extension with Professional Cycling Club, Team Foundation of the USA, celebrated in fine style when he pedaled to victory in stage one of the National Sports Commission (NSC) sponsored Guyana Cycling Federation (GCF) 3-stage road race which commenced yesterday.

A member of local club side Continental Cycle Club, Williams outsprinted Alanzo Greaves who has returned from a 12-month drugs ban (Adverse Analytical Finding of Testosterone in his urine sample) to yesterday’s opening stage which commenced at Carifesta Avenue proceeded to Mahaicony, East Coast Demerara and returned to the starting line for the finish.

Shaquelle Agard, Hamza Eastman, Michael Anthony and Christopher Cornelius (junior winner – Team Evolution) rounded out the top six places with the riders receiving bonus points of 10, 7, 5, 3, 2, and 1 second, respectively. They all received the bunch time as Williams.

Andrew Hicks (2:38.46) and Raphael Leung (2:38.51) came in 2nd and 3rd among the junior riders while the top three veterans were Raymond Newton (2:39.51), Paul Choo-Wee-Nam (2:39.51) and Junior Niles (2:45.62).

Williams and Newton won two of the 10 primes each, while there was one apiece for Orville Hinds, Jaikarran Sukhai, Greaves, Anthony, Cornelius and Stephano Husbands.

A total of 29 riders completed the distance including over 60 cyclist Monty ‘Truck Tracker’ Parris (3:19.25) while a total of 16 did not finish the race.

Yesterday afternoon’s Time Trials which saw riders covering a distance of 3.75 miles from Carifesta Avenue to Plaisance, East Coast Demerara was won by Linden Bauxite Flyers Cycle Club’s Shaquelle Agard in a time of 10 Minutes 42 Seconds.

Agard won from fellow Lindener Michael Anthony (Team Evolution) who completed the course in 8 Minutes 54 Seconds with the other top eight places going to Geron Williams (8:57), Christopher Cornelius (9:03), Akeem Wilkinson (9:07), Raymond Newton (9:13), Raphael Leung and Andrew Hicks who were both timed at 9:33. Twenty-seven riders contested this event.

Today’s final stage will see the cream of the nations riders returning to familiar grounds when they match pedals around the outer circuit of the National Park where history was created last week in the Digicel Breast Cancer Awareness race which saw riders being lapped on this circuit for the first time.

No doubt, Williams, Greaves, Agard and company would be aiming to haul in early any riders showing early ambitions of an early breakaway. With both Jamal John and Raul Leal, the duo etching their names in history as the men to lap riders around this circuit for the first time not finishing yesterday’s first stage, it’s anybody’s guess as who would be today’s third and final stage winner.

Up for grabs is $400,000 in prizes, compliments of the NSC. Race time today is 11:00hrs.