Domestic violence…CADVA partners with artist to create a Babita Sarjou doll

As a remembrance of Babita Sarjou, a human rights organisation has partnered with a Canadian artist to launch a doll that is intended to keep the memory of the mother of one alive and to tell the story of domestic violence homicide

The Babita Sarjou doll.

victim.
The piece has travelled from Canada to the United States of America and it will arrive here sometime this month. It will be launched on November 25 at the Pegasus Hotel under the theme “Let the women speak—remember their lives. No more silence.”
It will be unveiled on the day when the world will be observing International Day for the Elimination of Violence against women. The doll is a remembrance tribute to Sarjou and other women who were killed.
The Babita Sarjou doll was the first to be created in a series to tell the story of domestic violence homicide victims. It is called “Reclaiming the Inner Essence: Unveil the Goddess within”.
The doll was created by Juliana Lepine, a Brazilian sculptress who resides in Canada.
Kaieteur News was told that the doll along with a planned series with Lepine will travel the globe in 2017 to tell the stories of the struggle of women.
Dianne Madray from CADVA found Juliana’s work online and reached out to her to partner in creating a new campaign art series using her dolls.
The first art series created under CADVA was a number of paintings by Guyanese artist Carl Anderson under the theme “Reflections: Faces of Domestic Violence”.
This series has been traveling across the US and Caribbean as a moving exhibition.
From last Friday and for the entire month running through the 16 days of activism which ends December 10, this series will be displayed at the Marquis Gallery in Scranton, Pennsylvania, USA.

