Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella

Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the Lusignan Course, East Coast, Demerera.

Appearing in the 0-9 Flight, Persaud playing off a 2 handicap finished the day with a Gross 74 and a Net 72 to lead Suriname’s Kris Jadeonath, who started with a 5 handicap and ended with a total gross of 76 and a Net of 71, while three players Imran Khan, Ravi Ramjit and Munaf Arjune each closed with a Gross of 79 and a Net of 70, 74 and 71 respectively.

In the Ladies category, Webster with a handicap of 18 closed with a Gross 83 ad a Net of 65 to lead Joaan Deo playing off a 21 handicap and a Gross of 92 and a Net 71, while Suriname’s Kim Myong, also finished with a Net 71 playing off a 23 handicap and a Gross of 94.

In the 0-18 category, Mo Shaffie playing off an 18 handicap led with a Gross of 82 and a Net of 64, while Roy Cummings stalked him in second place with a handicap of 13 and Gross and Net scores of 80 and 67 respectively.

Richard Haniff playing off a 14 handicap and John Somwar with an 18 handicap finished the day with a Net 69 each and an 83 and 87 Gross respectively.

In the 19-28 Flight, Haresh Tiwari led with a Gross 87 and Net 68 off a 19 handicap, while Mahesh Shivray with a Gross 94 and a Net 68 playing off a 24 handicap and L. Ramroop with a Gross 96 and net 73 off a 23 handicap occupied second and third places respectively.

In the Seniors Flight, Brij Bissessar led with a Gross 93 and a Net 69 from Deonand Bissessar, who closed with a Gross 102 and a Net 74 and Jerome Khan with a Gross 93 and a Net 75.

The championship concludes today with final round action.

Meanwhile, Marketing Executive Jacqueline James made the ceremonial tee off before the start of competition yesterday.