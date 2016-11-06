Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

A fine all-round performance by Yetesh Dhanpaul handed Zeeburg an 11-run victory over

Meten-Meer-Zorg in a T20 fixture played recently at Zeeburg ground, West Coast Demerara.

Watched by a colourful crowd including former Guyana first class players Andrew Gonsalves and Damodar Daserath Zeeburg made 126-9, batting first. Yetesh Dhanpaul scored 31 while Mahendra Dhanpaul got 27. Looknauth Chinkoo snared 3-13.

Dhanpaul then returned to grab 5-15 as Meten-Meer-Zorg responded with 115-9. J. Maxwell scored 47. Dhanpaul was named man-of-the-match.