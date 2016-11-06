Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Nov 06, 2016 Sports 0

-joined by W/ Ruimveldt, St. Pius and St. Agnes

Title holders St. Angela’s moved one step closer to defending their crown after securing a slim 1-0 triumph over North Georgetown in quarter-final action of this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition which

Action in the clash between defending champions St. Angela’s and North Georgetown yesterday.

Action in the clash between defending champions St. Angela’s and North Georgetown yesterday.

continued yesterday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.
They have now earned the right to challenge 2013 winner St. Pius in next week’s semi-final after the latter registered a 2-1 win over St. Stephen’s in overtime, while West Ruimveldt and St. Agnes are the other teams making it to the semi-finals.
The holders had to overcome a steely North Georgetown unit with Antwoine Vincent making the difference after he netted a spectacular goal that many feel is a strong candidate for Goal of the Tournament.
Sprinting down the right side during a counterattack, the lanky centre-half unfurled a stinging right foot strike from just over the halfway line which slammed onto the left upright and into the back of the net.
Meanwhile, St. Agnes stunned 2012 titlist Marian Academy 2-0. Justin Alexander opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a penalty kick into the right hand corner, following a handball infringement.
The final nail in the coffin was applied two minutes later through David Xavier, who scored, stabbing past the advancing goalkeeper into the lower right hand corner.
West Ruimveldt eased past F.E. Pollard 2-0 with Kevin Mentis and Kenneth Gordon scoring in the 35th and 38th minute respectively.
Also, St. Pius squeaked past St. Stephen’s 2-1 with Dwayne Baptiste and Keron Adams netting in the seventh and 40th minutes, while Jequan Cole responded for the losers in the 10th minute.
The battle for the 9-16 positions saw Tucville Primary beat Redeemer 4-0. John Harry scored twice in the second and 11th minutes, while Jamal Embrack and Ronaldo Gomes in the 19th and 28th minutes respectively.
Also, St. Margaret’s thumped Mae’s 4-0 compliments of a Mickelle Andrews helmet-trick in the 17th, 24th, 26th and 28th minute.
On the other hand, Winfer Gardens edged South Ruimveldt 1-0. Orlando Dickie scored in the 39th minute, while Stella Maris edged St. Agnes 5-4 on penalty kicks.
John Hynes bagged a brace in the 16th and 25th minutes for Stella Maris, while Tyrese Hart netted in the eighth and 24th minutes in a 2-2 stalemate.
The event will resume next Saturday, at the same venue.

More in this category

Sports

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole heading into today’s final stanza

Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic…Persaud, Webster on pole...

Nov 06, 2016

Reigning champions of the Digicel Guyana Open Golf Classic Avinash Persaud and Shaunella Webster occupied pole positions in their respective categories at the end of opening day, yesterday, at the...
Read More
Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football...

Nov 06, 2016

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams wins stage one; Shaquille Agard takes Time Trials; final stage today

GCF/NSC Three Stage Race…Geron Williams...

Nov 06, 2016

GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Battle for top honours on today

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 06, 2016

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into prospective

Minister Henry puts Olympic medals into...

Nov 06, 2016

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Dhanpaul guides Zeeburg to victory

Nov 06, 2016

Masters Football ends one-all

Masters Football ends one-all

Nov 06, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • SUPERCATS

    The Leader of the Opposition is reported to have said that the government is outsourcing the development of its green... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch