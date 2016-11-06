Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…St. Angela’s safely through to semis

-joined by W/ Ruimveldt, St. Pius and St. Agnes

Title holders St. Angela’s moved one step closer to defending their crown after securing a slim 1-0 triumph over North Georgetown in quarter-final action of this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition which

continued yesterday, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.

They have now earned the right to challenge 2013 winner St. Pius in next week’s semi-final after the latter registered a 2-1 win over St. Stephen’s in overtime, while West Ruimveldt and St. Agnes are the other teams making it to the semi-finals.

The holders had to overcome a steely North Georgetown unit with Antwoine Vincent making the difference after he netted a spectacular goal that many feel is a strong candidate for Goal of the Tournament.

Sprinting down the right side during a counterattack, the lanky centre-half unfurled a stinging right foot strike from just over the halfway line which slammed onto the left upright and into the back of the net.

Meanwhile, St. Agnes stunned 2012 titlist Marian Academy 2-0. Justin Alexander opened the scoring in the 15th minute with a penalty kick into the right hand corner, following a handball infringement.

The final nail in the coffin was applied two minutes later through David Xavier, who scored, stabbing past the advancing goalkeeper into the lower right hand corner.

West Ruimveldt eased past F.E. Pollard 2-0 with Kevin Mentis and Kenneth Gordon scoring in the 35th and 38th minute respectively.

Also, St. Pius squeaked past St. Stephen’s 2-1 with Dwayne Baptiste and Keron Adams netting in the seventh and 40th minutes, while Jequan Cole responded for the losers in the 10th minute.

The battle for the 9-16 positions saw Tucville Primary beat Redeemer 4-0. John Harry scored twice in the second and 11th minutes, while Jamal Embrack and Ronaldo Gomes in the 19th and 28th minutes respectively.

Also, St. Margaret’s thumped Mae’s 4-0 compliments of a Mickelle Andrews helmet-trick in the 17th, 24th, 26th and 28th minute.

On the other hand, Winfer Gardens edged South Ruimveldt 1-0. Orlando Dickie scored in the 39th minute, while Stella Maris edged St. Agnes 5-4 on penalty kicks.

John Hynes bagged a brace in the 16th and 25th minutes for Stella Maris, while Tyrese Hart netted in the eighth and 24th minutes in a 2-2 stalemate.

The event will resume next Saturday, at the same venue.