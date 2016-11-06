Latest update November 6th, 2016 12:55 AM

Carvil Duncan still has other charges to face – Minister Harmon

Nov 06, 2016

Government is awaiting a decision from the High Court before moving forward with the Carvil Duncan

matter, Minister of State, Joseph Harmon has said.
Minister Harmon told media operatives at a post-Cabinet briefing on Thursday, “Mr. Duncan is charged with several offences; more than one, at least two other offences are to be dealt with. One of those offences, to my understanding, has been dismissed for want of persecution and therefore there are two others to be dealt with.”
President David Granger had appointed a tribunal to determine whether Duncan should be removed from his post as head of the Public Service Commission, and as a member of several other constitutional bodies, following fraud charges that were brought against him.
In relation to the tribunal, the Minister stated, “The tribunal has done its work, and I said on the last occasion, there is a matter in the High Court which has to be dealt with, and once that matter in the High Court is dealt with, then the tribunal can complete its work which is presenting its report to the President.”
Following the tribunal’s appointment, Duncan had subsequently secured an Order Rule Nisi from the High Court to halt the works of the tribunal while the magistrates’ court determined whether there was enough evidence for the case to go to trial.
On Wednesday, the court dismissed a charge against Duncan that he had stolen a large sum of money from the Guyana Power and Light (GPL).

