AMY GRANT from the Pool to the Track

Amy Grant will attempt to win gold at the 2016 National Schools Swimming Championship

in two weeks then move on to the Athletics Championship. Grant is well known for her swimming but this year she has made it to the National Schools Athletic Championships in the 800m.

Grant has suffered serious setbacks this year with her asthmatic conditions and bacterial infections. This year is the worst since she has been swimming. She was unable to participate in the first swim meet of the year which was the Mashramani Meet in March.

She missed out due to a bacterial infection and her doctor’s instruction was to stay out of the pool and stop all physical activities. Grant was back in the pool two weeks before participating in the 2016 Olympic Day Sprint Triathlon hosted by the GOA in April where she won the female category.

After the triathlon she suffered a relapse which kept her out of the pool for another two weeks but was back to the pool in mid May hoping that she would be fit enough for the Independence meet which was at the end of May.

The talent athlete and musician swam the 1500m, 800m and 400m freestyle, 200m and 50m butterfly and 400m IM in the 13 – 14 Girls category in the Independence Meet but was unable to swim her favourite event, the 50m freestyle on Saturday because it was postponed to the next Thursday.

She had to cancel the 100m freestyle on day three, which was supposed to be the final day of competition as she was having difficulties breathing. The 200m freestyle which was supposed to be swam on day three was postponed to the same day of the 50m freestyle.

Grant had to cancel both events which were postponed because a visit to the doctor on the Monday showed that the infection had not left her lungs and getting back into the water would have worsened her condition. Once again, she was instructed to stop all physical activities. Grant went back to the pool in July.

Amy learnt in September that the IGG games were to be held in Guyana via curious swimmers from other clubs who wanted to know whether she would be participating. Having had no knowledge of the IGG swimming taking place, Grant asked her mother, who is also her coach.

However, her mother had no knowledge too since her club has a way of not passing on vital information to her. The mother subsequently asked around and found out that the games were slated for October. Grant’s mother heard that Amy was not on the initial long list and another member had to raise the question as to why her name was not on the list. Her name was then put on the long list.

A few days later her mother once again learned that the deadline for submission of bio data was the same day but still Grant was not contacted by her club representative nor anyone connected with the IGG games.

After contacting someone about whether or not Grant had made the long list, Grant was advised to send in her particulars because her name was on the list. A few weeks later Grant learnt that her name was on the shortlist but she would be a standby.

The coach for the team had recommended Grant to be on the list but not as reserve as Grant had faster times than some swimmers on the list. It was very apparent at that point that a deliberate effort was being made to keep young Amy out of the team.

At first it was a no name submission for the long list. When that failed it was followed by no contact with Grant to have her particulars presented before the due date thus if her particulars were not presented it would have appeared as if the parents did not submit.

When Grant’s parents were told by some persons about her being on the team as a standby her parent’s response was that Grant was not going to be on the team as standby. One coach requested not to pull Amy since the coach had to “beg so hard for her to be on the team because she is one of the most versatile female swimmers”.

Grant’s mother was contacted by the IGG swimming Team Manager on Tuesday 27th September, informing that Grant was on the team. Training had started the day before and for the first time Grant’s mother received an official communication that Amy is on the team.

There again another unprofessional way of GASA’s member and IGG Team Manager. It seemed like another deliberate effort was being made for Amy to be off the team. Grant’s parents informed the team manager that Grant would not be swimming due to the unprofessional manner in which she was treated for selection for the IGG Games.

Grant’s parents said, “Athletes must not be treated as if they are given a favour by organisations but instead they should be given every opportunity to represent their abilities and defend them in a fair manner. Defending their abilities must be their right and it must never be taken away from them. No athlete, parent or coach should be put in the situation of having to beg committee members or representatives of committees for an athlete to be on a team. It is the athlete’s right to be there on their own merit.” Thus Grant was not a part of the IGG swimming leg.

Amy Grant, who attends the Bishops’ High School, turned her attention to athletics for the Inter House School’s Sport where she won the 200m, 400m and 800m. A week later she represented her school at the Inter Schools Championships where she ran 3rd in both 200m and 400m and won the 800m.

A few days later, Grant who is not a club runner but has been doing some work from September with Mr. Gaskin, ran the 800m at the Champion of Champions which she won for her zone thus cementing a spot at the National Stadium for the 2016 National Schools Athletic Championships.

Grant who has won her way to represent her zone on track has also qualified to represent the zone in the pool. Grant says she will be running more for the experience rather than Gold but does not rule out a possible victory.

However, it will be a difficult task as Grant has been out of the pool since she qualified for the Swimming Nationals due to Asthmatic conditions. Grant was told that she can run but not to stress herself and she must not swim until given the okay by her doctor.

Grant visited the doctor last Friday with the hopes that she could return to the pool but her bad times was still with her as she learned she would have to take antibiotics for the next three weeks and has to remain out of the pool. Grant’s next visit to the doctor is on the 11th and she hopes that she gets the clearance to swim.

Despite all the difficulties and limitations Grant has faced this year she says she will make the most of her abilities and represent her zone to the fullest since she wants to see her zone as champion this year. “It’s the mental game that matters most at these times,” Grant said.