Soldiers triumphantly march to third straight ISAAC title

By Edison Jefford

The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) triumphantly marched to a third straight Inter

-Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC) title yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre (NTFC) at Leonora, winning a fourth outright title in the last six years.

The Soldiers had only surrendered the ISAAC title in 2013 when Police won at Eve Leary after a historic tie in 2012. It means that since 2010, the Soldiers have only lost the title once outright, which underlines their dominance at the event in recent time.

However, this year, GDF completely dominated the Championships, holding on to an 83-point third day lead for an 88-point win yesterday. The Soldiers amassed 613 points to defeat Guyana Police Force (GPF) on 525 points.

The Guyana Prison Service (GPS) finished third with 108 points, while the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) was closely behind on 100 points. From the margin of victory for the Army, it is obvious that the Soldiers knew they just had to preserve their advantage.

Police’s Olympian, Winston George and United States scholarship recipient, Alita Moore helped them stop the leakage in points, but that was not enough to overhaul the third day lead that GDF had amassed after dominating the field events.

George and Moore were Police’s trump card, but they alone could not bring Police the accolade that is now elusive. Both athletes won the sprint treble. George raced to 10.24 seconds in the 100m to beat Soldiers, Akeem Stewart

(10.38s) and Rupert Perry (10.39s) respectively.

Moore won the female 100m race in 11.83 seconds with Soldiers, Aniqua Powley placing second in 11.92s and Nikita Joseph (12.41s) third. Moore then returned to win the 200m comfortably in 24.51 seconds ahead of GDF’s Natrena Hooper (25.12s) and Joseph (25.60s).

George also won the 200m in a quick 20.67 seconds ahead of Stewart (21.26s) and team-mate, Linton Mentis (21.58s) respectively. Perry, who had the fastest qualifying time entering the final with 21.00, false started and was booted from the race.

Guyana’s 400m record holder, George then completed his favourite event in 46.91 seconds that left his nearest rival, Jason Yaw (48.17s) some distance behind. Winston Dummette was third in 48.52 seconds.

Moore also won the 400m comfortably in 56.60 seconds with Collia Row second in 57.70 and team-mate, Jevina Sampson (58.00s) third. Sampson had also won the Women’s 1500m in 5:08.40 with Soldiers, Ashanti Scott (5:12.60) and Cassie Kirton (5:14.00) second and third in that order.

Ornesto Thomas completed a middle distance double with a win in the 1500m with 4:18.44 and Odwin Tudor (4:19.05) and Cleveland Forde (4:19.33) for a GDF sweep. Thomas won the 800m and Forde the 5000m earlier in the week.

Soldier, Domon Williams wrapped up a rare field events treble with 1.95m in the High Jump. Police’s Clarence Greene (1.86m) and GDF’s Carlos Haynes (1.80m) was second and third in the event. Williams also won the long and triple jump events.