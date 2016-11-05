Security firm under probe for misusing licensed guns -police official

A security form is under scrutiny for the alleged misuse of its licensed firearms, and police are also keeping a close eye on another firm for similar misuse.

This was disclosed yesterday by a senior police official, in response to recent suggestions by President David Granger that some individuals are renting their guns to criminals.

Asked if there were statistics on hiring out of firearms, the official said: “There is one security service in particular that is in breach of the licence that have been granted, and is being examined. A man was granted licenses and breached the conditions, using the service for purposes other than what it was licensed for.

“In one other case, another (firm) is being looked at,” the official added, while declining to give specific details.

According to the senior rank, “It is true that the laws have to be tightened up, and it has to begin with acceptance of dual responsibility. Persons in authority who grant licences must ensure that people who receive merit, and persons who have benefitted from the granting of licenses, comply with conditions granted.”

In his Thursday edition of the programme, “Public Interest,” President Granger stated that steps were being taken to make it harder for individuals to have access to legal and unlicensed firearms.

“The Minister of Public Security and I are reducing the frequency or the ease or controlling the ease with which some people can get weapons.”

“We would like to see fewer weapons in the hands of private citizens. It is my personal view that weapons should be used by law enforcement agencies- the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Defence Force,”

According to President Granger, he had been advised that there have been instances in which licensed firearm holders ‘rent’ their guns to bandits in exchange for some of the proceeds of the crime.

“Once your weapon is used in any illegality it will be seized and you might find it very, very difficult to get another licence.”

The President also said that wardens, with law enforcement powers, would be deployed in certain interior areas to track persons with illegal firearms and “bring those people to justice.”

Granger’s remarks have aroused consternation in some sections of the business community. Some have said that being without a licensed firearm makes them vulnerable to armed criminals, particularly in the wake of an apparent upsurge in violent robberies.