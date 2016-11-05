Navin Persaud’s all-round work spurs GOCC of England to victory

Despite Garbaran’s 62 for Everest Masters

By Sean Devers

Navin Persaud’s stroked an attacking 83 with six fours and four sixes before returning

to take 4-21 to spur Guyana Overseas Cricket Club (GOCC) from England to a 25-run win over host Everest Masters yesterday at Camp Road in the second game of their tour to Guyana.

Persaud’s knock was supported by a courageous unbeaten 44 with six boundaries by former National Keeper Sheik Mohamed who retired hurt on 23 after feeling unwell. The pair set the England based club to 188-6 off their allotted 30 overs in scorching heat as Ramesh Singh (2-6) and former Guyana batsman Rohan Sarjoo took 2-4 with his off-spin.

Everest Masters lost Sarjoo (11), Basil Persaud (13), Deo Ramdeo (14) and Shaid Mohamed (11) but Hemraj soldiered on before he was ninth out for a delightful run-a-ball 62 decorated with 10 fours to give hope to the large contingent of Everest fans until Persaud, in fading light, trapped the stylish right-hander LBW with victory 29 runs away.

Hemraj played in positive fashion from the word go; rocking back to slap opening bowler Roop Sharma to the cover boundary before pulling him disdainfully behind square for back-to-back boundaries.

In a festive atmosphere with pulsating music booming from the Sound system, Hemraj smashed new ball bowler Isaac Chung for consecutive boundaries.

However, after Mohamed, who played for the Cayman Islands in the Stanford t20 tournament in Antigua, departed, too much was left on the shoulders of Hemraj and he succumbed with victory in sight. Persaud enjoyed a great day at the office and was well supported by Chung who captured 3-31.

The demise of the last batsman sparked immediate celebrations with their team members staying at the ground for a few ‘cups of Tea and slices of Cake’ or maybe some good Guyana Rum and Guyanese Beer.

The touring team, who lost their opening game against Enmore on the East Coast will journey to the Essequibo Island of Leguan today before playing their final game tomorrow at the historic Bourda where West Indies won their first ever Test match in 1930.