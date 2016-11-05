Navin Persaud’s all-round work spurs GOCC of England to victory

Latest update November 5th, 2016 12:55 AM
Despite Garbaran’s 62 for Everest Masters
By Sean Devers
Navin Persaud’s stroked an attacking 83 with six fours and four sixes before returning
to take 4-21 to spur Guyana Overseas Cricket Club (GOCC) from England to a 25-run win over host Everest Masters yesterday at Camp Road in the second game of their tour to Guyana.
Persaud’s knock was supported by a courageous unbeaten 44 with six boundaries by former National Keeper Sheik Mohamed who retired hurt on 23 after feeling unwell. The pair set the England based club to 188-6 off their allotted 30 overs in scorching heat as Ramesh Singh (2-6) and former Guyana batsman Rohan Sarjoo took 2-4 with his off-spin.
Everest Masters lost Sarjoo (11), Basil Persaud (13), Deo Ramdeo (14) and Shaid Mohamed (11) but Hemraj soldiered on before he was ninth out for a delightful run-a-ball 62 decorated with 10 fours to give hope to the large contingent of Everest fans until Persaud, in fading light, trapped the stylish right-hander LBW with victory 29 runs away.
Hemraj played in positive fashion from the word go; rocking back to slap opening bowler Roop Sharma to the cover boundary before pulling him disdainfully behind square for back-to-back boundaries.
In a festive atmosphere with pulsating music booming from the Sound system, Hemraj smashed new ball bowler Isaac Chung for consecutive boundaries.
However, after Mohamed, who played for the Cayman Islands in the Stanford t20 tournament in Antigua, departed, too much was left on the shoulders of Hemraj and he succumbed with victory in sight. Persaud enjoyed a great day at the office and was well supported by Chung who captured 3-31.
The demise of the last batsman sparked immediate celebrations with their team members staying at the ground for a few ‘cups of Tea and slices of Cake’ or maybe some good Guyana Rum and Guyanese Beer.
The touring team, who lost their opening game against Enmore on the East Coast will journey to the Essequibo Island of Leguan today before playing their final game tomorrow at the historic Bourda where West Indies won their first ever Test match in 1930.
Nov 05, 2016By Edison Jefford The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) triumphantly marched to a third straight Inter -Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC) title yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre...
Nov 05, 2016
Nov 05, 2016
Nov 05, 2016
Nov 05, 2016
Nov 05, 2016
Nov 05, 2016
Here are extracts from two previous columns of the extreme dangers high beams create at nights. The first one was captioned... more
The Ministry of Finance is being patronizing in organizing a training session for the Guyana Press Association on the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Caribbean governments have rightly focused on the severe consequences for their countries of the Sir... more
Everybody says time flies. From my young days I have been hearing this statement, so much so that at school when I was... more