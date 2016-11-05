Guyana Softball Cup 6…Regal, Floodlight, Speed Boat, Wellman victorious

Centuries for Baker, Mohamed, 5-wkt hauls for Budhu, Paul, Dhanriam, Harilall

By Zaheer Mohamed

Defending champions Regal got their Guyana Softball Cup 6 campaign off to a fine start as their Open and Masters teams played unbeaten on the first day yesterday, while Floodlight, Speed Boat and Mike’s Wellman also notched up convincing victories in Georgetown at Police , GDF, DCC, GYO and Malteenoes grounds.

In the Open category, Regal overcame Ariel by four wickets. Ariel took first strike and were bowled out for 156 in 18 overs. Maniram Dilchan made 46 and Wayne Osbourne 16. Delroy Pereira had 3-25 and Ameer Nizamudeen 3-36. Regal responded with 161-6 in 13.4 overs. Richard Latif scored 37, Chien Gittens 36 and Navin Singh 31. D. Narine took 3-17 and Chatura Ramdhanie 2-35.

Parika Warriors beat Albion by 10 runs. Batting first, Parika Warriors managed 118 all out with Keemo Paul scoring 25 and Shaz Grosvenor 17; Kishan Gangaram and Devendra Ramoutar took three wickets each for Albion who replied with 108 all out in 14.4 overs. Harrinarine Chattergoon made 27 and John Percival 17; Deeraj Dindyal had 3-22 and Paul 3-31.

Speed Boat thumped Corriverton by 107 runs. Speed Boat posted 209-9, taking first strike. Lennox Marks and Travis Drakes hit 51 each as Q. Yussuf took 4-3 and A. Subhan 2-42. Corriverton were sent packing for 102 all out in 16.1 overs in reply. C. Arjune made 27 and Sherwin Murray 23; Greg Singh snared 3-27 and Mark Harold 2-11.

Ariel went down to Albion by two wickets. Ariel took first knock and mustered 129 all out in 19.4 overs. Yudhanlall Suklall and Devendra Narine made 20 each as Keon Sinclair grabbed 4-25 and Devendra Ramoutar 3-28. Albion responded with 130-8 in 17.2 overs. Andy Nandoo made 51 and V. Latchana 25.

Regal defeated Parika Warriors by 74 runs. Batting first, Regal scored 163 all out in 19.4 overs. Navin Singh got 51 and Sewchand Budhu 35; Keemo Paul bagged 5-33 and Karamchand Persaud 2-21. Parika Warriors were skittled for 89 in 15 overs in reply. Paul made 30 as Budhu captured 5-17 and Sachin Singh 2-12.

Success trounced Corriverton by 94 runs. Success rattled up 201-6, taking first strike. R. Bissoondial made 54 and Lincoln Leander 36. Sherwin Murray and Q. Yusuf had two wickets apiece. Corriverton were bowled out for 107 in 11 overs in response. Clinton Pestano made 35 and David Lukenauth 24 not out. Avenash Dhaniram snared 5-38.

Speed Boat beat Herstelling by two runs. Speed Boat made 128-4, batting first. Lennox Marks and Amrit Rai scored 30 each. Shafeek Ishmeal had 4-49. Herstelling got 126-9 in reply. Kishore Smith and Travis Drakes had three wickets each.

New York Enforcers beat Mike’s Wellman by 37 runs. NY Enforcers batted first and got 196-5. G. Hardial cracked 90 and Ricardo Adams made 55; R. Persaud had two wickets. Wellman were restricted to 139 with L. Afaneo making 20; A. Azeez had 3-30.

NY Enforcers overcame Success by 72 runs. NY Enforcers batted first and scored 186-8. Adams and Chanderpaul Hemraj made 39 and 35 respectively. Success were bowled out for 114 in 17 overs in reply.

In the Masters category, Floodlight got the better of Tristate by nine wickets. Tristate batted first and were sent packing for 96 in 17 overs with Dianand Mangru getting 21 and Orin Jackson 18; Ramo Malone snared 4-24 and Manoj Arjune 3-11. Floodlight responded with 98-1 in 7.3 overs. Yunnis Yusuf stroked 58 not out and Ramesh Narine 32.

Regal defeated Tristate by 10 wickets. Tristate made 131-6, batting first. Latchman Yadram got 28; Raymond Harper had 2-10. Rudolph Baker then struck 108 and Eon Abel made 21 as Regal responded with 136 in 8.3 overs.

Regal beat Parika Defenders by six wickets. Defenders scored 178-5, taking first knock. Oswald Chandla hit 63 while Ramesh Rambharose made 56; David Harper had 2-24. Regal scored 183-4 in 18.4 overs in reply. Eric Thomas slammed 80, while Mahase Chunilall and Fazleem Mohamed made 37 each. F. Baksh took two wickets.

Albion beat Ontario by 90 runs. Albion took first strike and managed 206-8. John Sumair made 48, Imtiaz Harilall 38, H. Hussain 32 and V. Moonsammy 30. M. Nazir had 3-49 and S. Persaud 2-35. Ontario were limited to 116-6 in response. I. Gafoor got 24 and T. Mathura 18; I. Harilall grabbed 7-22.

Savage got the better of Florida Guyana Hope by seven wickets. Florida scored 163-6, batting first. Ramroop Ramlakhan made 57, Kaiume Mohamed 52; V. Ramsaywak and Rudy Rodrigues picked up two wickets each. Savage replied with 169-3 in 13 overs. Rodrigues made 79 and Bhim Singh 34.

Savage lost to Floodlight by six wickets. Savage made 175-5, taking first knock. Rodrigues hit 69 and Raymond Bisraj 34. Floodlight scored 177-4 in 17 overs in response. Ramesh Narine struck 76 not out and Richard Persaud made 26.

Florida Guyana Hope conceded defeat against Parika Defenders. Florida GH made 171 all out in 19.3 overs. Kaiume Mohamed slammed 107; Ramesh Rambharose had 4-15. Parika Defenders were 143-3 in 14 overs when the game was halted.

Action continues today and tomorrow at several venues around the city.