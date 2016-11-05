Guyana Chess Federation Senior National Qualifiers…Interesting matchups envisaged as top chess players go after Wendell Meusa’s title

The National Junior Chess Championship has only just concluded and Saeed Ali had turned in a top performance to be crowned the champion. The victory has emboldened him and now the versatile chess

player will attempt to establish his place among the senior players when the Guyana Chess Federation (GCF) hosts the Seniors National Qualifiers, starting this afternoon at the National Racquet Center, Woolford Avenue.

The tournament would be competed in a Round Robin format and will feature the best on the board. Ali had actually contested for the vacant (junior) crown after its holder, Haifeng Su, was deemed ineligible by dint of his age. The situation is much different since Ali will now have to match wits with the likes of defending champion, Candidate Master, Wendell Meusa and two of his predecessors, Candidate Masters, Taffin Khan and Anthony Drayton. Several of the female players have also shown vast improvement and topping the list is Woman Candidate Master (WCM), Maria Thomas along with her newly crowned equal, Sheriffa Ali.

Then there are quite a few others, albeit junior players, that have shown remarkable improvement and aptitude and naturally, would want to ascend the prestigious throne, none more ambitious than the ever improving Roberto Neto.

Meanwhile, President of the GCF, Irshad Mohamed, said that he is heartened by the improved level of chess demonstrated in the just concluded junior tournament. He attributes this to the many recent tournaments organized by his executives along with the international exposure of the Baku, Azerbaijan tournament.

Meusa, who recently secured his transfer from Barbados Chess Federation to the local entity, will aspire to retain the crown for the third time. He has chalked up a FIDE rating of 1967 and is the highest local FIDE rated player.