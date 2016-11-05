GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Old Fort hold off GCC Bounty in exciting duel

-Pizza Hut GCC and Vintage register wins

Saving the best for last, Old Fort Ravers and GCC Bounty treated the fans that assembled

at the National Gymnasium on Thursday evening for Day 4 of the GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships to a scintillating display of skills and determination that had everyone on the edge of their seats.

In the end it took a 39th minute field goal from Stefon Sprosta to determine the outcome of the hotly contested showdown.

GCC Bounty took the lead after two minutes through Eric Hing, who fired in a penalty corner, before Old Fort’s Jason De Santos responded two minutes later via a similar route.

Playing with pace and a level of seriousness that has been the Achilles heel of their side in recent times, Old Fort’s talisman Aderemi Simon then gave them the lead for the first time in the game when he slammed in a penalty corner in the 16th minute.

One minute later, Jael Gaskin stretched their advantage with a beautiful finish from close range for a 3-1 advantage.

However, GCC Bounty were in no mood to concede defeat without a fight and staged a heroic comeback with a brace from Kevin Spencer in the 26th and 36th minutes to level the proceedings.

As the clock ticked away, Sprosta sealed the deal one minute from full time to evoke celebrations from teammates and supporters.

Earlier, the Second Division teams kicked things off and GCC Pitbulls clashed with Saints

and the latter came away with a 3-1 triumph.

Samuel Woodroffe opened for the Pitbulls in the fourth minute, before Robert Fernandes responded two minutes later to tie the scores.

Back to back goals from Trevon Smith in the 17th and 19th minutes proved enough for Saints to earn victory.

The ladies took to the floor in the second match and Pizza Hut’s GCC provided more credence of their superiority over the other teams with an 8-1 thumping of Old Fort Lady Bugs.

At the half, GCC led the Lady Bugs 4-0 and continued their onslaught in the second period as well to earn a comfortable win.

Sonia Jardine and Kerensa Fernandes fired in a pair each, while Aliyah Gordon, Marzana Fiedtkou, Rebecca Xavier and Trisha Woodroffe completed their tally with a goal apiece.

In the third match of the evening Second Division teams, Saints beat Phoenix 6-0 thanks to a double from Yonnick Peters and Paramanand Dindial, while Ato Greene and Joel Hunte netted a goal each.

GCC Spartans took on Woodpecker Hikers and this game too provided the fans with lots of excitement, before it fittingly finished in a 2-2 draw.

Tekeisha De Leon and Latacia Chung scored for Woodpecker Hikers, while Dominique De Groot lashed in both goals for the Spartans.

In the Veterans game that followed between Antonio’s Hickers and GCC Vintage, the latter won 6-0 with Devon Hooper, Dwayne Scott and Patrick Edghill each firing in a double.

The tournament was set to continue last evening with semi-finals and finals scheduled to be played today and tomorrow at the same venue.