GCB/MOE National Secondary School’s cricket …Dundas clan set-up win for St Cuthbert Secondary

The Dundas siblings steered St Cuthbert’s Secondary to seven wicket win against

Dora Secondary in St Cuthbert’s Mission on Thursday last.

Dora made 48 all out after 10.3 overs as the Michael Ferreira who top-scored with 10 reached double figures in heavy breeze and sweltering heat on track with good carry and a slow sandy outfield.

Elroy Dundas took 4-10 from three overs, while Zak Dundas supported with 2-5 for St Cuthbert’s, who reached 49-3 in 11.1 overs.

Zak Dundas stroked three boundaries in 20 while Joseph Defreitas captured two of the three wickets to fall for two runs.

Meanwhile, Vergenoegen defeated Everest Academy to book a place in the final of the East Bank Essequibo Zone in the 2016 edition of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL).

Playing at Tuschen ground, Everest Academy who was asked to take first strike scored their runs at a brisk pace; however, they were dismissed for 123, losing wickets at regular interval. Travis Nedd struck an attacking 53 for the Everest Boys. Bowling for Vergenoegen, Kennard Paul starred with the ball as he finished with superb figures of 5/8.

Vergenoegen in response, wasted no time in getting to their target, reaching 124/3 in just 12 overs. Vickram Mangra top scored with 25, Joel Gill made 24 and Kennard Paul chipped in with 21 while Renaldo Adams was not out on 20. Bowling for Everest Academy, Darrine Wright 2/30.

In a West Berbice Zone fixture, Number Eight Secondary walloped Fort Wellington Secondary by 224 runs after they amassed 279/2 in their 30 overs. Dedinauth Persaud cracked 132 and Wazim Inshan struck 117 as they punished all the Fort Wellington bowlers. Persaud’s knock was decorated with 15 fours and 4 huge sixes while Inshan’s innings included 12 boundaries.

Fort Wellington was restricted to just 55 runs in their turn at the crease. National under 15 player and captain of Number Eight Secondary, Nigel Deodat bagged 5/13 in 5 overs.

Meanwhile, at Enterprise ground, LBI trounced Anne’s Grove Secondary after they dismissed Anne’ Grove for a paltry 38 off 9.2 overs. Bowling for LBI, Denman DeAbreu had 3/3, Asif Mohamed claimed 3/7, Bharat Deoran took 2/11 and Rakesh Persaud had 2/17.

LBI needed just 3.5 overs to knock off their target for the loss of one wicket. Reaz Mohamed and Brian Jagmohan both finished on 11 not out. Shaquille Meredith took the only wicket to fall for LBI.

The NSSCL will continue on Monday 7thNovember, 2016 with Novar Secondary playing Mahaicony Secondary at Fairfield ground while Hope Secondary will battle President College at Enterprise ground.