Esau, Maxwell slam centuries

Nov 05, 2016

Centuries by Safraz Esau and Jermaine Maxwell highlighted the opening round of matches in the

Safraz Esau

West Demerara Cricket Association T20 tournament which commenced recently.
At Joe Vieira Park, Independence SC beat Number Two by 36 runs. Batting first, Independence SC managed 203-8. Safraz Esau clobbered six fours and 10 sixes in scoring 107, while Vickash Dhaniram scored 46. David Alert snared 2-29. Number Two SC made 167 all out in reply. B. Baksh made 47 and B. Bandoo 39; Jevon Hector claimed 4-19 and Mahendra Dhanpaul 3-21.
At Zeeburg, the home team overcame Bell West by eight wickets. Zeeburg got 125 all out in18 overs, batting first. S. Miranjie made 36 and R. Mangra 22; Timor Mohamed took 3-2 and Mark Jeffers 3-28. Zeeburg made 126-2 in reply. Yetesh Dhanpaul scored 66 and Balbinder Shivpersaud 26.
At Belle Vue, Mc Gill defeated Christ Ambassadors by 52 runs. Mc Gill posted 200-7, taking first knock. Travis Persaud struck 91and Sudesh Persaud made 38. Kenton Boyce had 2-45 and Juwon Dickinson 2-28. Christ Ambassador were restricted to 138-6 in reply. Greyson Paul hit 48 and Kevin Paul 43; Shefiek Deen had 3-17.
At Meten-Meer-Zorg, the host B team beat All Youths by two runs. MMZ B took first knock and rattled up 162-2. Jermaine Maxwell stroked 111 not out, while Dexroy Hyman made 30. All Youths responded with 160-5. Randy Ramroop got 49 and Jermaine Ramroop 27; Sudesh Sewchand 2-24.

Sports

