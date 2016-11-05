Enmore overcome GOCC by seven wickets

Host Enmore CC defeated the England-based Guyana Overseas Cricket Club (GOCC) by seven wickets when the teams collided recently in a 30-over fixture.

Batting first, GOCC were limited to 96-6 off their allotted overs after they decided to bat.

The visitors lost opener Roop Sharma, who was bowled Deonarine Mangal for four, who also sent back Krish Nauth for 13 to reduce the GOCC to 25-2. But former first class wicketkeeper/batsman, Shiek Mohamed, who played as a guest player for GOCC, struck two fours before he was run out for 30, while Navin Persaud assisted with 18. Spinners Chanderpaul Singh and Deonarine Mangal finished with two wickets each.

Left arm spinner Devon Lord put the home team on the back foot early on with three quick wickets, leaving the score at 26-3.

However, Eon Abel and Seemangal Yadram steadied the chase with an unfinished fourth-wicket stand of 71 to see their team to safety in 13.3 overs.

Berbician Abel hammered 48 off 38 balls with four fours and a six, while Yadram hit five fours in scoring 22 off 34 balls. Lord had 3-31 from six overs.

After the game, Rabi Sukul of the GOCC thanked the Enmore Community Centre Cricket Club for the excellent hospitality and assured they will be visiting again.

The GOCC tour will conclude this weekend with games against Everest and Georgetown Cricket Club tomorrow.