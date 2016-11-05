Latest update November 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Death of elderly female pedestrian…DPP recommends charges for senior cop

Nov 05, 2016 News 0

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has recommended that an Assistant Superintendent of Police be charged with causing the death of 65-year-old Anmanie Deonarine, whom he struck down a month ago.
An official from the DPP’s office said yesterday that a file has been returned to the police with instructions that the rank, identified in media reports as ASP Jermaine Grant, be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.
Kaieteur News had reported in its October 11 edition that the file was first sent to the Acting Crime Chief for revision before being sent to the DPP.
According to reports, Deonarine, a mother of three, was pushing a bicycle east along the Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara public road, when a car, PRR 4446, driven by an Assistant Superintendent of Police, veered further south and struck her.
She succumbed at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.
A police release stated that the rank, who was stationed on the West Demerara, was relieved of his duties.
The release also stated that a breathalyzer test was conducted on the Officer by the Traffic Chief himself and no trace of blood alcohol was recorded.

More in this category

Sports

Soldiers triumphantly march to third straight ISAAC title

Soldiers triumphantly march to third straight ISAAC title

Nov 05, 2016

By Edison Jefford The Guyana Defence Force (GDF) triumphantly marched to a third straight Inter -Service Annual Athletics Championships (ISAAC) title yesterday at the National Track and Field Centre...
Read More
GTT National Indoor Hockey Championships…Old Fort hold off GCC Bounty in exciting duel

GTT National Indoor Hockey...

Nov 05, 2016

BCB first division tourney commences today

BCB first division tourney commences today

Nov 05, 2016

Navin Persaud’s all-round work spurs GOCC of England to victory

Navin Persaud’s all-round work spurs GOCC of...

Nov 05, 2016

All set for West Berbice Chamber of Industry and Commerce 10/10 cricket competition

All set for West Berbice Chamber of Industry and...

Nov 05, 2016

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket Tournament…Lower Corentyne Zone played tomorrow at the Area ‘H’ Ground

RHTY&SC/Beharry Say No 5/5 Cricket...

Nov 05, 2016

Guyana Chess Federation Senior National Qualifiers…Interesting matchups envisaged as top chess players go after Wendell Meusa’s title

Guyana Chess Federation Senior National...

Nov 05, 2016

Features/Columnists

  • Actual vs. estimated

    The Ministry of Finance is being patronizing in organizing a training session for the Guyana Press Association on the... more

Weekend Cartoon

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email. You are part of the process of helping us to make this newspaper the beacon it is intended to be. Send us your comments. We assure you that they will be acted on. Call 624-6456, 225-8473, 225-8452, 225-8491. Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Demerara Harbour Bridge Watch