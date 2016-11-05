De govt shutting out dem contractor

All dem crooks who use to manipulate de tenders to suit dem friends so vex that dem joining de bunch that hollering how business bad. Fuh dem business was always good because dem was like lice pun de taxpayers. Dem didn’t care bout nutten once dem get money.

De night clubs do bright business because de spenders didn’t have to worry. Dem know wheh de next money to sport was coming from. Things was so good that if de money was li’l short Jagdeo and even Donald pay dem contractors fuh wuk wha dem didn’t do. Is now de story coming out and people expect Soulja Bai to go and collect that money.

Dem boys seh that he got to visit nuff night club, nuff short time place, nuff restaurant and couple young gyal house to collect all that money. That is wheh de money go. Of course some go in plane ticket because de contractor often had to get rid of he wife to mek room fuh de other lady.

When contracts pass de government had to seh that it approve or it didn’t approve. And dem boys know when it didn’t approve. Well all that done. Dem have a Public Procurement Committee. That is de body that gun check all dem contract.

GPL had a tender that a Chinee company want bad. This company did bad wuk wid another contract suh people skeptical. Dem boys hear that de tender board leaning to this company again. Dem boys even hear that dem open back de tender and leh de company put in something.

Thank de Man above fuh de Public Procurement Committee. De government paying dem very well suh dem can’t tek bribe. Dem is de people who gun call de shots. More contractors gun complain how things bad.

When crime slow criminals does holler things bad; when business slow businessmen does holler things bad; when de government clamp down pun de contracts, dem contractors gun complain how things bad.

Talk half and watch out fuh all dem complaints.