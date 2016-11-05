Latest update November 5th, 2016 12:55 AM

Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition…Exciting quarter-final s action on today

Nov 05, 2016

Title holders St. Angela’s will look to advance further in defence of their crown when

Part of the action in the 2016 Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition.

they face North Georgetown in quarter-final action in this year’s Courts Pee Wee Schools Football Competition today, at the Banks DIH ground, Thirst Park.
Antwoine Vincent, Seon Cato, Omari Nelson and Antonio McArthur have formed the core of the champs attacking threat and once again they should be the players to lead their quest of moving on to the semi-finals, while North Georgetown’s aim for victory will rest on the shoulders of Shaquan Walters, Nigel Lowe, Aken DeSantos and Kellon King.
In one of the opening quarter-finals, West Ruimveldt take on F.E. Pollard and this encounter should see the former heavily favoured to advance.
They have in their line-up players the calibre of Kevin Mentis, Tyrese John, Jermaine Park, Tafrel McAllister and Kenneth Gordon, while F.E. Pollard’s chance of creating an upset will depend on the service of Jonathan Dos Santos.
Marian Academy’s then square off against St. Agnes and Nicholas Verwey and Malik Darker are the in-form players for Marian Academy, while Amos Bayley, Nikhail Carter, David Xavier and Antawn McKay will likely lead St. Agnes pursuit of a place in the next phase.
Former champions St. Pius go up against St. Stephen’s and this should be an exciting clash with Deshale Humphrey, Kaden Wellington and Dwayne Baptiste anticipated leading the charge for the former, while the latter’s push for victory will be led by Omali Xavier and Jequan Cole.
The day’s fixtures are seen below:
11:00 hrs St. Gabriel’s v/s Stella Maris Primary
11:00 hrs Winfer Garden Primary v/s South Ruimveldt Primary
11:45 hrs Redeemer v/s Tucville Primary
11:45 hrs St. Margaret’s Primary v/s Mae’s Primary
12:30 hrs West Ruimveldt Primary v/s F.E Pollard Primary Qtr Finals
12:30 hrs Marian Academy v/s St Agnes Primary Qtr Finals
13:15 hrs St. Pius Primary v/s St. Stephen’s Primary Qtr Finals
13:15 hrs North G / T Primary v/s St Angela’s Primary Qtr Finals

